Your Leeds United views: Whites must get better at controlling matches

When we got going against Burton Albion [on Boxing Day] we produced two moments of class to beat a very limited side. The worrying thing is that it took us around an hour to achieve this.

If we are to get promoted we need to become much better at controlling games and hammering home our superiority much sooner.

Pawel Cibicki.

A good overall defensive performance helped again – we look strong in that area. But I do still think we lack class in the middle of the park.

Ronaldo Vieira, Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O’Kane would struggle against better opposition. I just don’t understand why Vurnon Anita never gets a kick.

He’s had four years experience as a Premier League player with Newcastle and then a Championship title winner with them last season. Get him in the middle of the park.

Pawel Cibicki and Gjanni Alioski down the flanks is the way forward.

Pablo Hernandez.

I love how Cibicki got the ball in the first half and immediately went for a cross.

Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe looked classy against lesser opposition again.

Ian Elliott, via Facebook

KEMAR Roofe causes Championship centre-backs more problems than Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

He doesn’t try to compete phsically with them which they would prefer. He moves them around with his mobility and speed which they don’t like. It works particularly well away from home where the opposition want to push forward.

I thought it was a mistake by Thomas Christiansen to bring Lasogga on and push Roofe wide. Burton defenders were more comfortable against Lasogga than with the sprightly, all-over-the-place Roofe. They were able to cope better with the physical challenge of Lasogga. That brought pressure on us at the end and we could have dropped two points.

Roofe isn’t a striker to use when you are trying to batter a defence down but if you want to play round a defence or move it around to create gaps then Roofe is the better option.

Keith Armitage, via website

Felix Wiedwald really didn’t command his box at Burton. The home side could easily have made it 2-0 with a header – it was a keeper’s ball to claim all day long. He really does look very uncomfortable. I think we failed to capitalise with Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson slowing the ball down far too much at times.

Gjanni Alioski was on used on the wrong side so it was always going to be a difficult ask. We are only five points off second place and we’ve had our blip. I’m not convinced we have what it takes to go up as we regularly go missing in midfield.

Spoonsy Spoons, via website

We’ve been on a good run against teams beneath us in the league.

We’ve got a few more games to put points on the board before we play the better teams. Our recent good form should not mask the fact that we are short of quality at times, but every team, except Wolves, has to deal with this problem.

The key to promotion is attitude as much as quality and at the moment, we are fired up. This is enough for now, but I can’t see us securing a top-six berth without bringing in a proven striker in January.

David Green, via website

WHATEVER you say about Pablo Hernandez, you can’t deny that he comes up with crucial goals at crucial times.

When you look back at this season in the summer, his goals against Hull City and Burton Albion could yet prove crucial.

We were lucky not to concede early on against Hull City before Pablo’s brilliant chip and the game at Burton on Boxing Day could easily have taken a different path without his special free-kick.

He may go missing at times but I, for one, would always have him in my starting XI.

Paul Worsnop, via website