Your Leeds United Views: Whites don’t have fighting spirit to match their flair

Eddie Gray (YEP article, March 26) is only saying what most of us have known since the game against Millwall last September – for me that was the big litmus test to see if this group of Leeds United players had the core strength to match their flair.

The answer was no and Millwall set the blueprint for every other side we came up against.

Leeds United show their frustration against Wolves.

Put bluntly, we had no fighters and we didn’t like it up us. And that has seen us tumble down the league.

The approach taken last summer has failed spectacularly and any momentum gained by Garry Monk’s seventh-placed finish has been well and truly lost. Instead of building on a successful season, we’re now back to the drawing board, with a new head coach that could well start the season just a few games away from the sack, if nothing much improves in the run in.

Damian Thompson, via website

****

Paul Heckingbottom chats to Eddie Gray.

Eddie Gray for once pulls no punches. He is right of course – it was quantity over quality and we have paid the price for this scattergun approach.

Of the players brought in, only Samuel Saiz, Gjanni Alioski and Adam Forshaw have materially improved what we had and I still feel that Alioski should be our left-back.

The youth additions have plenty of promise – especially Sam Dalby, Bryce Hosannah and Oriol Rey in the immediate future but that same scattergun approach makes the path to the first-team congested. Our squad is way too big.

Paul Cranswick, via website

Ronaldo Vieira.

****

When we were top of the league early in the season most of our points came against sides at the bottom or mid-table at best – teams such as Bolton, Sunderland, Forest, Ipswich, Birmingham.

As soon as we played someone good we started losing. Even in two early home games against Fulham and Preston we couldn’t score. Other wins have come against Burton (2).

Losses include Wolves (2), Sheffield United (2), Cardiff (2), Millwall (2) all top eight sides.

That just proves we are nowhere near good enough this season.

John Davey, via website

****

Ronaldo Vieira is 19 years old. Who is the finished article at that age? The lad needs his manager’s support and experience. We have no idea how much of his form this season is down to injury and how much is down to ‘other’ factors. After watching him against Derby at home last season, if he can get anywhere near that form consistently then he’ll play every week.

I hope the coaching team are showing him the video from that game regularly. His size and strength is an asset, he just needs to develop his passing and positional play. Also if he can get a few more goals that would be helpful.

HG Leeds Fan, via website

****

Ronaldo Vieira showed lots of promise, last season, producing an outstanding performance in the home fixture against Derby County. He has sunk to the level of mediocrity this term.

Phurki Jones, via website

****

Ronaldo Vieira’s good enough for an England call up but not to play for a struggling Leeds United side?

Keith Armitage, via website