Your Leeds United views: Reaching the play-offs is definitely ‘in own hands’

Debate over a top six finish is what is dominating debatea among Leeds United fans.

Keith Armitage, via website

The thing is, that due to losing 7/9 it isn’t just about what we, Leeds United, do that will get us in an automatic promotion place (YEP, December 20, 2017).

It also needs the form of at least the top-four teams to collapse as well as we continuing our current form.

Automatic promotion is, of course, still possible but is out of our hands and relies on others falling apart.

Promotion via the play-offs, though, is possible and – more importantly – in our own hands.

Berardi’s a cult hero at United

Andi Mills, via website

Right-back-turned-left-back Gaetano Berardi (YEP, December 20, 2017) is a great guy [the player openly admits to not being a specialist left-back].

He has the qualities that all the other players should have: passion, pride an he loves Leeds United.

He needs to end his playing days here; he’s a cult hero!

Wingers are good to see

HG Leeds Fan, via website

A few seasons ago Leeds United had no-one able to play out wide and gradually, over the years, we have brought in wingers.

Using the wide men usually moves us up the field into the final third.

Having someone who has a bit of pace or trick to beat the full-back puts them in a position to put the ball into the danger area, in front of goal.

Often though, the final pass is what makes the difference (Sakho is a case in point).

Kemar Roofe is often played wide, but he is not a winger. Play Roofe down the middle.

Gjanni Alioski is a good wide man and it seems from the two crosses by Pawel Cibicki that he also has an ‘end product’.

Stuart Dallas is also a decent wide man and needs more opportunities.

It’s great to see that we’ve finally got players able to play as wingers.

With the likes of Samuel Saiz and Pablo Hernandez sitting in behind the No9, we now have options and look like a threat.

Dare I say it – play-off contenders!

Please pipe down Pontus

Phurki Jones, via website

Pontus Janson, I like thee but please ...... Let thy words be few. (reaction to: YEP, December 20, 2017).

Cautious optimism, but it’s top-six optimism nonetheless

Damian Thompson, via website

Leeds United have it in their own hands now to cement a place in the play-offs over the festive period.

It is January that will give the biggest indication of the club’s ambition this season. If, like last Janaury, we fail to strengthen in key areas, I fear it will come back to haunt us.

The official line from the club suggests little (if any) business will be done, so it is hoped the squad really is strong enough to sustain a top-six push. I’m not convinced it is, but then I am a glass half empty person so I really hope I’m wrong, and Kemar Roofe hits another 10 goals at No 9 and the set-pieces keep on paying dividends – here’s hoping

Jeffrey Connolly, via website

Yes, there is every reason to be more optimistic as of late and, yes, we [Leeds United] have put together a decent run over the last few weeks.

I have been a hell of a lot happier with recent results than I was several seeks ago, but that still doesn’t mean that I am oblivious to the fact there is a thin line between success and failure. I left Elland Road on Saturday in the mood to celebrate, full of the feelgood factor, excited and relieved.

I want Christiansen to do well, to succeed and take us places.

But there is such a thing as cautious optimism, as opposed to counting chickens before they hatch.