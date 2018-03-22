Your Leeds United views: Radrizzani must splash the cash in the summer

We round up some of the best Leeds United fan comments and views from around the Yorkshire Evening Post...

The stats don’t paint a good picture for Leeds United, though there have been a few games in the last 14 where we could – with a bit of luck – have got more points (Derby County, for example).

Even a few more points though would still make it a disastrous run of form.

Thomas Christiansen did his best with the dross brought in by Victor Orta and Paul Heckingbottom is trying to do his best; but neither are what you would call ‘top’ coaches.

Hopefully Andrea Radrizzani has learnt a valuable lesson from this season and will adopt a much more quality-led recruitment drive in the summer (though I have my doubts).

If he does then maybe we can put in a challenge for the top six next season – if not and we are left with those we have (or, heaven forbid, worse) then we could well find ourselves struggling at the wrong end of the table and fighting relegation.

This season is well and truly over. We cannot get anywhere close to the top six and realistically we have enough points to not get relegated.

Time for Heckingbottom to grasp the nettle and give some more of the Under-23s a few games to see what, if anything, they are made of.

DevonWhite, via email

Our current form is awful but Paul Heckingbottom must have the worst record of any head coach/manager in the top four divisions if you add his record at Barnsley and Leeds United together.

I have often thought that the United head coach’s job is too big for someone learning the role.

To get promoted we will need someone who has experience and done it before but of course they will also need to be backed financially. If you get somebody like Neil Warnock you need to back them to get in the players they need. At the moment we seem to get head coaches who don’t have the “nous” and fail to back them with the finances as well.

We won’t get a head coach of the standing needed to get promotion unless the owner shows the ambition and willingness to provide the necessary finance as well as giving that person the freedom to bring in the players they want within reason.

Getting United promoted will be beyond the type of head coaches that have been brought in recently. United and Elland Road is not the place for trainees.

Keith Armitage, via website

Looking at the attendances around the country on Saturday, only Liverpool’s gate bettered Leeds United’s against Sheffield Wednesday and without a doubt if we had been fighting for promotion we would have had another 3,000 inside.

Also, more pointedly, the team that are currently top of the table and most likely to be playing Premier League football next season [Wolves], they had 2,000 fewer supporters watching them than a fixture between two low mid-table teams. Leeds not a big club?

It’s a pity we haven’t got an owner to match!

Damian Thompson, via website

I don’t blame Paul Heckingbottom at all for the mess Leeds United are in. The blame rests firmly upon the shoulders of Andrea Radrizanni.

Heckingbottom can only be blamed for agreeing the terms he was given at the time of his appointment. He threw away any responsibility for player recruitment by agreeing to work alongside a director of football, therefore he knew he would be undermined at every opportunity.

Heckingbottom hasn’t got one single player whom he can call his own and has to work with what he he’s been given by Victor Orta.

Having said all that, the fact still remains he is way out of his depth and this has been a continuous theme since Massimo Cellino was running things. Since we were relegated from the Premiership you can count on the fingers of one hand how many decent coaches/managers we have had. Simon Grayson brought us up from League One, Neil Warnock was a guy with an undeniable track record of success in the Championship but came unstuck, Steve Evans did a half-decent job but perhaps had too much mouth and lastly we had Garry Monk who gave us the best season we had for many a year, failing at the last hurdle. Radrizanni should have ignored the advice he was given about appointing a director of football and should have stuck with the tried and tested method of a manager overseeing everything.

Jeffrey Connolly, via website