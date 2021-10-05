United's Academy has grown from strength to strength in recent years having been granted Category One status last summer.

The club's under-23s then sealed promotion to the top level of youth football following the year, storming to the Premier League Two Division Two title under boss Mark Jackson.

In the hunt for their stars of the future, United's Academy will be holding open trials during the upcoming October half-term break, for boys that are in school years one to nine (from academic year starting September 2021).

OPEN TRIALS: At Leeds United's Academy during the October half-term break. Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images.

The purpose of the event is to potentially recruit any promising players to the club's system.

For more information and to book on the trial, please email Terry Potter at [email protected]

