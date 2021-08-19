ON THE MOVE? Leeds United's Ian Poveda could be set for a loan spell away from Elland Road. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Missed anything over the last day? The YEP has you covered here with our Thursday morning round up.

Whites close in on new midfielder

Leeds have reportedly made contact with Burnley over a potential move for midfielder Josh Brownhill. (TeamTalk).

However, the Whites are reportedly closing in on a deal for Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien. (Telegraph).

A number of Whites youngsters could be leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes whilst on the incomings side, Leeds are continuing to work on a deal to take left-sided centre-half Leo Hjelde from Celtic Park.

The 17-year-old has been dubbed the 'new Virgil van Dijk' north of the border.

Leeds United writer Joe Urquhart caught up with former Whites defender Paddy Kisnorbo for an in depth and exclusive interview.

Leeds United's hammering at Manchester United was not surprisingly and quite rightly met with lots of criticism.

Marcelo Bielsa will be holding his pre-Everton press conference today as Leeds work their way towards their first home game of the new Premier League season.

Sean McGurk hopes a tight-knit group led by head coach Mark Jackson can help Leeds United's Under-23s squad to more success.

