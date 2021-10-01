Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

It was a mix of youth and development experience for head coach Mark Jackson due to a number of his regular squad members being with Marcelo Bielsa's first team for the senior preparations against Watford.

The game produced a frantic start in the Midlands at the King Power Stadium as both sides exchanged attacks.

It was Leeds, though, who had the better of the first half, opening up the hosts on a number of occasions.

Foxes goalkeeper Brad Young entered the half-time break as a potential man-of-the-match nominee - denying the Whites three times to keep the score level.

Stuart McKinstry drew two of those saves thanks to low powerful efforts though it was Sean McGurk who forced the best of the opening period from inside the box as the interval loomed.

Leeds introduced Liam McCarron for McKinstry during the change of ends and again started well but the Whites fell behind on the hour against the run of play.

A cross in from Shane Flynn caught United's defence asleep and Tawanda Maswanhise scrambled the ball home at the second attempt to give the hosts a slender advantage.

Leeds pushed on searching for a leveller and saw Cody Drameh, Lewis Bate and McGurk go close along with front man Max Dean.

As the clock ticked down Jackson's side were denied what appeared to be a penalty in added time after midfielder Bate was sent tumbling to the floor by Kasey McAteer following a clever dribble.

Replays suggested the Whites had a strong case though referee David Richardson felt otherwise and waved away the protests.

With the defeat Leeds now sit fourth in the PL2 standings after seven games heading into the October international break.

"We just weren't clinical in the final third," Jackson told the YEP post-match.

"I thought we were a bit too open at times as well for a period of the first half. It was kind of us attack, they attack. I challenged the boys to be better.

"We did create the chances but it came back to bite us. They sat in and had a game plan to frustrate us which they did."

Leicester City: Young, Daley-Campbell, Spencer-Adams, Nelson, Flynn, Braybrooke, Mendy (Ewing 61), Marcal-Madivadua (Russ 70), Fitzhugh (Pennant 77), McAteer, Maswanhise. Subs not used: Odunze, Woemleighton.

Leeds United: Klaesson, Drameh, Sutcliffe (Gray 65), Bate, Moore, Kenneh, McKinstry (McCarron 45), Allen, Dean, Snowdon (Carole 75), McGurk. Subs not used: Van den Heuvel, Mullen.