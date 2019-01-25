Young Leeds United 'keeper Will Huffer joins Barnet on one-month loan

YOUNG Leeds United goalkeeper Will Huffer has joined National League side Barnet on a one-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper made his Leeds first team debut back in November and has been the understudy to Bailey Peacock-Farrell since an injury to Jamal Blackman earlier in the campaign.

Leeds have since signed three-times Champions League winning 'keeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid who will make his Whites debut in Saturday's Championship clash at Rotherham United, replacing Peacock-Farrell in goal.

Huffer will now link up with Barnet to gain further valuable first team experience and could make his debut in Monday's Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Brentford.

In other developments, the YEP also understands that winger Hadi Sacko will be recalled from Las Palmas with a view to going out on loan elsewhere.