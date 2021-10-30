Young Leeds United goalkeeper pens new Elland Road deal

Leeds United goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel has penned a new deal at Elland Road.

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 12:00 pm
Leeds United goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel. Pic: Leeds United

The 18-year-old shot stopper has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Whites which will now run until the summer of 2024.

Van den Heuvel joined the Leeds ranks in the summer of 2020 from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

He has been a regular for the club's Under-18s outfit since moving to West Yorkshire and has also picked up game time for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy.

Van den Heuvel also played heavily in pre-season for the Whites ahead of the arrival of number two goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

