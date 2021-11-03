Young Leeds United attacker Archie Gray on England youth duty in France
Young Leeds United attacker Archie Gray is part of the England under-16s squad competing in the Val-de-Marne tournament in France this week.
Gray, 15, is part of the squad that faces games against hosts France plus Italy and Belgium this week.
The attacking midfielder stepped out for United's under-21s in September's EFL Trophy clash at Tranmere Rovers in which he laid on a brilliant assist for Amari Miller to net the sole Whites strike in a 4-1 defeat.
Gray is the son of former Whites forward Andy, the grandson of ex defender Frank and the great nephew of Elland Road great Eddie.
