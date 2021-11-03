Gray, 15, is part of the squad that faces games against hosts France plus Italy and Belgium this week.

The attacking midfielder stepped out for United's under-21s in September's EFL Trophy clash at Tranmere Rovers in which he laid on a brilliant assist for Amari Miller to net the sole Whites strike in a 4-1 defeat.

Gray is the son of former Whites forward Andy, the grandson of ex defender Frank and the great nephew of Elland Road great Eddie.

YOUTH INTERNATIONAL DUTY: For 15-year-old Leeds United attacker Archie Gray, left, pictured after setting up Amari Miller's goal in September's EFL Trophy clash against Tranmere Rovers. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

