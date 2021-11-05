Cresswell has been included in Carsley's squad for the third consecutive time ahead of this month's UEFA Under-21s Euros qualifier against Czech Republic and friendly in Georgia.

The squad includes the likes of Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe, young Manchester City forward Cole Palmer and Crystal Palace's thriving Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher who Leeds tried to sign on loan in the summer.

Cresswell is still awaiting his England under-21s debut and the 19-year-old defender is the sole Whites player in the squad.

Team mate Joe Gelhardt was moved up to the under-21s from the under-20s due to injuries last month but Gelhardt is not named in Carlsey's squad.

Gelhardt plus fellow young Whites stars Lewis Bate, Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood have all been part of the most recent England under-20s squads.

England's under-21s face the Czech Republic on Thursday, November 11 in a 7pm kick-off at Turf Moor in a Euros qualifier.

The young Three Lions will then be on their travels for a friendly against hosts Georgia on Tuesday, November 16 (kick off 2pm).

THIRD CALL UP: For 19-year-old Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell into the England under-21s squad. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

England under-21s squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke City), Etienne Green (Saint-Etienne), Josh Griffiths (Lincoln City, loan from West Bromwich Albion).

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan from Manchester City), James Hill (Fleetwood Town), Valentino Livramento (Southampton), Luke Thomas (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Hamburg, loan from Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Jimmy Garner (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Morgan Gibbs White (Sheffield United, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forward: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal).

