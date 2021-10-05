Alex Mowatt in action for Leeds United in 2016. Pic: Simon Hulme

The 26-year-old midfielder came through the Thorp Arch ranks alongside the likes of England's Kalvin Phillips at Elland Road.

After an impressive start to his Whites career where he made well over 100 appearances, Mowatt lost his way under Garry Monk and opted to make the move to Barnsley in 2017 with chances limited.

Mowatt found himself on loan at Oxford United in League One six months later before rebuilding his career with the Tykes at Oakwell.

He went on to become a standout performer in the Championship and now finds himself chasing promotion with West Bromwich Albion in the second tier having followed manager Valérien Ismaël to the Hawthorns.

Bielsa's impact in LS11 has been huge since his arrival over three years ago, helping the club back into the Premier League after 16 years away whilst unlocking potential in a number of players in the Leeds squad who believed they had hit their ceilings.

Among those the Argentine has worked his magic on is Phillips, someone Mowatt knows well and has seen make a swift rise from the mid-table in the Championship to an England regular.

“Yes, maybe," Mowatt admitted when asked by Sky Sports if he left Leeds too early in his career.

"He’s [Bielsa] one of the best managers in the world.

“To see the transformation of a lot of the players who are there, when I was there and they are playing in the Premier League, week in and week out and doing really well. You never know what could have happened.

"Maybe I left too early.”