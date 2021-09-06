Patrick Bamford in training with Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Getty

The number nine was named in Gareth Southgate's starting eleven on his 28th birthday.

Bamford played 62 minutes against Andorra before being substituted for Harry Kane.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving the field at 1-0, Bamford watched on as England netted a further three goals to seal the World Cup qualifier.

Here's what fans made of Patrick Bamford's first appearance in an England shirt:

@JonniFromDonny: ‘I was full of pride to see @Patrick_Bamford pull on the England shirt last night. On reflection some of his movement was exceptional, shame the rest weren’t as switched on. Decent enough debut though. Well done mate.'

@MelByNature: ‘Nothing better than seeing Patrick Bamford in an England shirt.’

Patrick Bamford at the Puskas arena. Pic: Getty

@iambeta95: ‘All the hype and he's looking pretty average against Andorra. Arguably one of the easiest teams to play on your debut surely???’

@Dannycullen1994: ‘Everyone slating him, he made some good runs just no service what so ever got to feel a bit sorry for him, but not a bad debut, could have been better could have been worse.’

@Craigooo4: ‘This is probably the worst standard of football I've ever seen from an England side. Bamford will take the bashing but apart from Bellingham and Saka, this has been atrocious.’

@Pigginmen: ‘Shame he didn’t get any service. No side before self in that England team today.’

Patrick Bamford in action on his debut. Pic: Getty

@BickersLUFC: ‘Pat did well enough today. Was a game with few spaces in a packed defence. He would have had more joy in last 30 than the starting 60. Gaps start to appear with tiredness. Plus the players that came on would have helped.’

@DanLUFC_: ‘Tell him not to bother going next time if they won’t pass to him, he can rest up instead.’

@BarneyLUFC21: '‘Felt sorry for Bamford he simply get the service, kept pointing for the ball but England players played it safe, held the ball up well a couple of times and nearly got an assist. Other fans think a striker is just to score it’s his all round game. #ENGAND’

@LUFCHistory: ‘You have to feel sorry for Patrick Bamford, making loads of runs, no service whatsoever, Mount and Grealish come on, players that can serve the frontman so they take Bamford off. #lufc #England’

@PeteLovesLeeds: ‘Southgate told paddy to play his normal game. Which he did very well may I add. Why weren't the balls coming in for him. He made run after run. No service. Well played @Patrick_Bamford lots more caps coming your way for sure.’