BIG CLUB - David Artell knows how significant Leeds United are in the city.

Artell began his life in football as a centre-half with hometown club Rotherham United and went on to play almost 500 games as a professional before becoming academy operations manager and then first team boss at Crewe.

As a player he came up against the Whites just once, in the League Cup ironically, starting Chester City's 1-0 Elland Road defeat in 2006. An Eirik Bakke goal separated the sides in front of just over 10,000. Tonight the ground will be sold out when Artell's League One side take on Marcelo Bielsa's Premier League outfit.

Artell has long known the size and significance of Leeds United.

“When the draw came out, I thought that is a cracking draw for us," he told the official Crewe website.

"It is one of the biggest one city clubs in the country, probably Newcastle United being the other, and you can see how fanatical their supporters are. Leeds are the same.

“I grew up down the road, so had many nights out as a young man in Leeds and you don’t understand how big the club is until you are in and around it. I have friends from Leeds, and spent a lot of time in the city, so I know how much it means to the people there."

Premier League status might have taken 16 years to regain but Leeds are rightfully plying their trade in the top flight, in Artell's estimation, and he expects a difficult night whatever team Bielsa elects to put on the field.

Traditionally the Whites head coach has fielded much-changed sides in cup competitions and has won just two of eight games in charge in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but Artell is anticipating 'Premier League quality' and so expects his team to try and match Leeds' desire and effort.

“Leeds are a massive football club and they are now back where they belong," he said.

"It took them a bit of time to get back there, but they made a right good fist of it last year and it looks as though they will do the same this time.

“They are a terrific team to watch. They have a top class manager and whatever team he picks they will be Premier League quality. They will be faster, taller and some of them will be stronger. They will be quicker in thought and their techniques will be top drawer and that is why they are where they are.