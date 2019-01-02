"You can see why they're top of the league' - Nottingham Forest striker praises Leeds United after City Ground thriller

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy says it is easy to see why Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side are top of the Championship table despite the Whites falling to defeat at the City Ground.

Aitor Karanka's side played out a thrilling 4-2 victory over Leeds on New Year's Day in the Midlands with Murphy bagging the third goal for his team.

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy praises Leeds United.

The 35-year-old started the fixture in place of the league's top goalscorer in Lewis Grabban who was missing for the Reds due to injury.

Murphy though was full of praise for the Whites after the game admitting it was easy to see why Bielsa's men were flying high at the top of the Championship this season.

“It was a very good afternoon against a very good side," Murphy told the club's official website.

"I know they were down to 10 men but you can see why they are top of the league. The way they play, the way they move the ball and create chances but we needed that. We needed the three points, especially at home and we got it thankfully.

“We knew what we needed to do. They went down to 10 men and ended up leading the game. I think we showed a lot of character to come back.

“We knew we would get chances as there was a lot of space and it was just a case of taking them and thankfully we took a few of them.”