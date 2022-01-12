Leeds signed Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka as a 21-year-old back in January 2018 but the midfielder immediately headed for a loan spell with Spanish second division side Cultural Leonesa.

Ideuchi then returned to Elland Road the following summer and featured in some of United's pre-season friendlies under new boss Marcelo Bielsa but the midfielder then joined Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth on a season-long loan deal.

The midfielder's 2018-19 campaign was disrupted as he suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury which saw him temporarily return to Japan but after linking back up with Greuther Fürth, Ideguchi then re-signed for Gamba Osaka on a permanent deal in the summer of 2019.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SECOND CANCE: Former Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi during Celtic Media Access at Lennoxtown training facility in Lennoxtown at the back end of last week. Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images.

After featuring heavily back in the J1 League, Ideguchi has now sealed a second move to the UK, joining Celtic as one of three Japanese signings along with Daizen Maeda and Rio Hatate.

Ideguchi became United's first ever Japanese player upon signing for the Whites back in January 2018, joining the Whites on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000.

Following his loan spells away from the club, the midfielder left Leeds without making a single competitive appearance.

"First time I went abroad as a football player I didn't get the result I wanted," said Ideguchi, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I always wanted to try again, so Celtic have given me a second chance which is why I 100 per cent wanted to join.

"In terms of Leeds I was only there for the training camp and then I went on loan to clubs in Spain and Germany.

"Probably the reason I wasn't a success was because I felt I couldn't give my all, I couldn't put all my energy into it."

Reflecting on what he hopes to offer Celtic, Ideguchi said: "Of course, I see this as a chance to prove myself, but that all depends on good communication with team-mates and staff.

"My style is pretty much hard-working, getting the ball and leading to attacking. I would love for everyone to watch my style."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.