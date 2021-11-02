SHORT LISTED - The Yorkshire Evening Post's coverage of Leeds United and life at Elland Road has earned a spot on an awards shortlist featuring national newspapers. Pic: Getty

The FSA today announced their shortlisted nominees for a ceremony to be held at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Monday November 29, presented by broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire.

The YEP will be competing with national titles the Daily Mirror, the Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times and the Non-League Paper for the title of Newspaper of the Year.

Voting is open until midnight on November 16 and anyone wishing to vote for the YEP can do so by clicking HERE.

The Square Ball has also earned a place on the shortlist for Fanzine of the Year, which will be decided by an FSA panel.

Eighty-four candidates will battle it out for 14 awards, in association with BeGambleAware whose CEO Zoë Osmond said: "We are pleased to be supporting the FSA Awards once again this year and in doing so, working together to encourage everyone to ‘tap out & take a moment’ before making a bet.

“Our partnership with the FSA is an important one as we work together to keep football fans and players safe from gambling harms."

Kevin Miles, chief executive of the FSA added: “The FSA Awards in partnership with GambleAware are the largest supporter-led awards in the UK and a highlight of the footballing calendar. Fans are a huge part of the game at all levels, and the FSA Awards gives fans the chance to have their say on the very best in all aspects of the game, both on and off the pitch.”

In the Men's Player of the Year category Manchester City's Rúben Dias and Phil Foden will go up against Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Mason Mount of Chelsea, West Ham striker Michail Antonio and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

The shortlist for the Women’s Player of the Year includes two-time former-winner Vivianne Miedema from Arsenal, alongside teammate Kim Little. They are joined by Chelsea pair Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr , and the Manchester duo of Ella Toone (Manchester United) and Ellen White (Manchester City).