Yiadom set to end talk of Leeds move by joining Reading

Andy Yiadom is poised to end talk of a move to Leeds United by signing for Reading.

The Barnsley defender is expected to undergo a medical today before finalising a free transfer to the Madejski Stadium.

The defender played under Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom at Oakwell and was among the potential recruits identified by United’s boss with his Barnsley contract set to end on June 30.

Yiadom is moving on from South Yorkshire in the wake of Barnsley’s relegation to League One.

Leeds, however, did not make a formal offer to him amid doubts about whether the 26-year-old would be needed next season.

United have three rights-backs in Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi and Lewie Coyle - back at Elland Road after a year on loan with Fleetwood Town - and were reluctant to add another right-footed left-back to their squad.

Yiadom is reportedly in line for a four-year contract at Reading, who finished just three points clear of the Championship’s bottom three this season.