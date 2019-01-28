Yet another injury set-back for Leeds United with Stuart Dallas facing six week lay-off

Stuart Dallas is facing another six weeks on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The Leeds United winger is set to be absent until March having seen his comeback from a fractured foot delayed by a fresh problem.

Dallas has not played since a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on December 1 but he returned to training after the turn of the year and was pencilled into play for Leeds’ Under-23s against Sheffield United at Thorp Arch this afternoon.

United, however, announced this morning that another injury would keep the Northern Ireland international out of action until the latter stages of their Championship season.

A statement from the club said: “Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has suffered an ankle injury in training.

“Dallas, who recently recovered from a foot injury, has been ruled out for up to six weeks.”

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not had a full squad to pick from at any stage of this season and the loss of Dallas is the latest in a long line of injury issues.

Patrick Bamford and Gaetano Berardi have both been in the treatment room but Barry Douglas and Izzy Brown are expected to play for the development squad today with both players pushing for a return.

Douglas suffered a muscle strain in Leeds’ New Year’s Day defeat at Nottingham Forest while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Brown is still awaiting his first senior outing since undergoing ACL surgery a year ago.