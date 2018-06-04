YEP Says: Leeds United Myanmar trip debacle

When Leeds United announced its plan to undertake a pre-season tour of Myanmar it rightly faced criticism.

The country’s human rights record is appalling and it was even accused by the United Nations of carrying out ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

Now the YEP has revealed that, rather than taking heed of the wishes of its fans and the warnings of many public figures, the club instead sought to enlist the support of the Foreign Office to back up its plans, a request which was turned down flat.

If Leeds is to have a football team worthy of its image we need less examples of damaging behaviour.