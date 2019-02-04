YEP Jury: Worrying times as the Canaries give Leeds United a lesson in finishing

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s 3-1 home defeat to Norwich City.

DAVID WATKINS

A fourth league defeat in six games is the telling statistic following this setback at the hands of Norwich City. The cause of this latest setback has been identified by Marcelo Bielsa as a failure to take our chances and the loss of our “defensive solidity”.

The worry though is that these failings have been with us too long, certainly throughout this run since the start of the year but, if we are honest, also in the last few games of the old year, even though, with spirited fightbacks, we managed to overturn the gifting of soft goals against both Villa and Blackburn. The performance against Derby now seems like an oasis of wonderment.

So, despite again bossing the possession, those missed chances and poor defending cost us dearly.

No Leeds player shone and it’s hard to see how Marcelo can shuffle his pack to come up with anything drastically different in time for the trip to Middlesbrough, yet something needs to change or we could easily see that run become five league defeats in seven; worrying times.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

ANDY RHODES

This game was always going to go one of two ways – from the first kick it never looked like being a draw.

Norwich didn’t seem to mind letting Leeds have the ball and do their thing – United finished up with 62 per cent of it – but their lack of a killer instinct meant it was for nothing.

In doing that, the Canaries almost called Leeds’ bluff and relied on their own quality. While their opening two goals took deflections, the second caused calamity amongst the Leeds defenders.

They won’t defend as poorly as that again this season.

Although they went 2-0 down, Leeds played better in the first half.

Withdrawing Pablo Hernandez at the break arguably killed the game, but the return of Patrick Bamford proved to be one highlight.

Leeds will now prepare for a must-win game at Middlesbrough.

They’ll have a tough job breaking down the league’s best defence, but Boro are there to be beaten.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

KEITH INGHAM

Norwich City climbed above Leeds in the Championship thanks to a resounding 3-1 win at Elland Road. The East Anglians outfought the home side and deservedly took home the three points.

The game was in its infancy when Norwich went in front, Pontus Jansson gave away a free-kick that was despatched by Mario Vrancic past Kiko Casilla via a deflection. Leeds had started on the front foot and the goal was a surprise to the packed house. Leeds tried to get back into the game but were hit again when Teemu Pukki netted when once again the Leeds defence was found wanting and stood still waiting for an offside that didn’t come.

The start of the second half brought changes, Jack Clarke and Barry Douglas coming on for Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison. As in the first half Norwich denied Leeds to play their possession football as United struggled to get past their defence.

Norwich made it three when once again the home side gifted them possession and Vrancic volleyed past Casilla.

It was pretty much game over but at least Leeds kept going and were rewarded by a goal by Patrick Bamford in injury time – the same player was involved in a altercation with Tim Krul who appeared to headbutt the Leeds striker after the final whistle. I wonder if anything will be done by the EFL in the form of retrospective punishment.

Another poor display from the team in white. Credit to Norwich who played really well in all departments, Daniel Farke got his tactics spot on.

Man of the match: Tyler Roberts.

MATTHEW EVANS

A sorry defeat that had a number of factors behind it. United were not at their best and, while we reacted reasonably well to going a goal behind, the second one really rocked us. For the first time we seemed to lose faith in our tried and tested style of play.

Norwich City put in an incredibly professional performance with impressive defending, tenacious pressing and, at times, it looked like the ball was glued to their attackers’ feet. Even then, both of their first-half goals relied on a slice of luck.

On top of that, we had to cope with another inconsistent referee who appeared to punish the Leeds players far more readily than the visitors.

All that said, it was a deserved win for Norwich and a bit of a lesson for us.

There were too many players not up to scratch but there were positives. A fit Patrick Bamford will be a huge asset for the run-in and Tyler Roberts gave another lively display.

We need to put this behind us quickly and bounce back at Boro.

Man of the match: Liam Cooper.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United were outclassed by a better team on the day. No beating about the bush. That’s exactly what happened.

Poor refereeing yes, disallowed goal and penalty claims – yes, but the undeniable fact was that Leeds were as poor and Norwich were as good to the exact degree that Leeds had dominated Norwich back in August.

United conceded their first goal on the fifth minute when Mario Vrancic scored from a free-kick after sloppy defending from Pontus Jansson.

On 35 minutes, Adam Forshaw was caught in possession giving Vrancic another chance. His shot was blocked but the prolific Teemu Pukki was on hand to slide the ball home from close quarters.

In the second half, Vrancic scored another on 75 minutes. United had replaced an uncharacteristically off key Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison with Jack Clarke and Barry Douglas but they failed to make an impact.

Patrick Bamford came on for Tyler Roberts, who was my man of the match up to that point, and Bamford scored a consolation goal at the death.

A poor performance.

Man of the match: Not selected.

SHAUN SMITH

This game got difficult as soon as Norwich scored. From the East Stand, Pontus Jansson seemed to take the ball off the player’s foot rather than commit a foul that led to Norwich going 1-0 up.

Leeds play the way they play and were regularly picked off at the back by the Canaries front three. We said after the West Bromwich Albion game that once Leeds go down in a game they are liable to go further behind as they seek to win. United need more than ever to score first and the glimpses of class we saw from Patrick Bamford suggest that we may be a little more creative as the season goes into its final stages. Leeds were a shambles at the back because they were made to be a shambles by Norwich’s confident tactics.

There will be much gnashing of teeth on Twitter, the owner will be blamed, the players will not be good enough, but in truth this game was the mirror image of the game at Carrow Road and the season is 46 games and not one. It is a blow, but we do have the world’s best coach and this is the time he gets to show it.

Man of the match: Not selected.