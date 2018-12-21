YEP Jury: Villa Park clash will provide sternest of tests for Leeds United

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s Championship match at Aston Villa on Sunday.

ANDY RHODES

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

This weekend’s game against Aston Villa is, quite rightly, being billed as one of the Championship’s games of the season.

It will see two fallen giants of days gone by come face to face with both sides eyeing up promotion. While Leeds have their sights set firmly on automatic promotion, Villa chase the play-offs following their sluggish start to the season under Steve Bruce. Now, though, Bruce has been replaced by boyhood fan Dean Smith who earlier this week lit the touch paper by proclaiming “It doesn’t matter who we play against – Stoke, Leeds, West Brom – we will score.”

If there’s any opponent ready to stop them it’s Leeds. A magnificent run of four clean sheets in five games has catalysed their return to the Championship’s summit, and if they can hold firm at a free-scoring Aston Villa, they might well stay there.

This is by far United’s toughest test of the month, but Villa have shown that they’re vulnerable at the back. More goals here and Leeds will step into Christmas full of confidence.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

The one Christmas treat all Leeds fans want is to get at least a point from Villa Park.

A win would be like all our Christmases coming at once but even a draw would have us sipping our festive ales with a very satisfied grin.

Villa gambled on a change of manager in October after the sight of fans throwing cabbages at Steve Bruce became all too much. Dean Smith lost two of his first three games but now some sprouts of success are appearing; Villa are unbeaten in seven, including four wins and scoring an impressive 21 goals.

In fact, only West Brom have outscored them this season but they do concede too with only five teams conceding more and no side letting in more at home. Meanwhile, only Norwich and Forest have scored more than Leeds on their travels, so, on paper, this should be a goal-fest!

We don’t play on paper though and I’m nervous; it has all the hallmarks of that fateful trip to the Hawthorns and so, reluctantly, I’m predicting a Villa victory whilst hoping for that Christmas treat!

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 1.

MATTHEW EVANS

Injuries coming out of our ears, one of our best players shipped out to Spain before the transfer window opens and little expectation of major new additions in January.

If you didn’t know the full picture it sounds like just another typical season down at Elland Road. The truth of the matter is that we are top of the league, six points clear of the play-off places with both Christmas fixtures totally sold out and having won five games in a row.

We should be going into the game against Aston Villa with a massive amount of confidence, and hopefully the players are, but I can’t help feeling that we are going to hit another bump.

Expectations have reached fever pitch at Leeds which is never a good sign and I fear this could be as challenging as the last time we visited the Midlands. I’d love it if I’m wrong.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

When the fixtures came out back in June who would have thought that Leeds would be sitting going into the week before Christmas at the top of the Championship. It’s remarkable considering what has happened to the squad since the kick-off in August.

This weekend Leeds return to the Midlands to face Aston Villa, the big spenders who started the season slowly but have climbed the table with a squad that, on paper, looked certain of being in the hunt for a place in the Premier League.

In recent games they have drawn far too many times including the amazing 5-5 draw with Nottinggham Forest at Villa Park. Manager, Dean Smith, is respected for the work he did at Brentford before taking over at Villa; he will be expected to ensure they finish at least in the play-offs.

Leeds now face life after Samuel Saiz, the Spaniard who has joined Getafe CF but not officially until the transfer window reopens in January. I, for one, will be sad to see him leave. I hope a suitable replacement will be found.

It will be interesting if Pablo Hernandez is moved into a central midfield position with Jack Clarke moved into starting line-up, Lewis Baker was used at Bolton but failed to impress on his first start for a while. Izzy Brown limped out of the under-23s game with a slight hamstring strain, so it looks like it may be a while before he is ready for the first team.

I’ve been looking forward to this game for a month or so, Leeds have done superbly since the defeat at WBA and a win at Villa Park will put them an impressive 15 points ahead of their hosts.

I’ll be happy with a point and I think there will be a few goals on Sunday in front of the Sky cameras.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

After their energy-sapping triumph at Bolton, Leeds United travel to Villa Park on Sunday for what looks like a sterner test.

The fact that 12 points separate the clubs is a measure of United’s achievements so far this season. Villa are a fine attacking side and are unbeaten since the end of October.

Their manager, Dean Smith, is claiming credit for this run but, although they are scoring freely, they are conceding too many goals and drawing too often.

Nevertheless, they have lost only one game at home so this fixture will stretch United to the limit.

With the departure of Samuel Saiz, surely it is time for Jack Clarke to start, with Pablo Hernandez taking over the number 10 role.

It may be significant that Clarke was absent from the development-team clash against Barnsley in the week.

But both God and Marcelo Bielsa work in mysterious ways and, as true believers, we do not question either of these deities.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 2.

SHAUN SMITH

It was remarkable to see this week that skipper Liam Cooper is already back in training.

The squad has suffered more than its fair share of injuries but what is noteworthy is that players are coming back way ahead of schedule. The investment in a world-class physio team and buying into sports science is reaping benefits and one begins to understand Marcelo Bielsa’s thinking on squad size. United have gone big on backroom staff and behind-the-scenes preparation. It is, on every level, a modern club.

Many of us will be sifting through rumours about potential recruits in January but the back-stage recruitment goes largely under the radar. Patrick Bamford was keen to shine the light on head of medicine, Rob Price, after his goal at Bolton. Leeds are a lean and, looking at their defensive stats, mean machine. The game at Villa is as unpredictable as a puppy but I think Bielsa’s fitness regime will get his team through the Christmas slog better than most. Patrick Bamford, Jack Clarke, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe will come out on top if we go toe to toe in a goal-fest.

Merry Christmas everyone and a very, very happy New Year.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 3.