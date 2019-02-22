YEP Jury: The pressure’s on Leeds United to keep up with their promotion rivals

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s home clash with Bolton Wanderers.

ANDY RHODES

It almost feels like a lifetime since we last we last played a football game. The memories of a nervy final few minutes against Swansea have gone and been replaced with a feeling of anxiety after each of Leeds’ promotion rivals took maximum points last weekend.

The pressure, then, is on United as they welcome struggling Bolton to Elland Road. With one win in nine games and off-field problems mounting, the Trotters went down 4-0 to Norwich last weekend so it would be typical if they were to claim a scrappy win from a set-piece goal.

But Leeds will want to prove that they are made of sterner stuff, particularly with Kemar Roofe adding to United’s injury woes.

As a result, Marcelo Bielsa will be forced into yet another change, but as we’ve learnt this season, he will adapt and find a solution.

Marcelo Bielsa.

With four of the remaining top six all playing each other, this is a huge opportunity for the Whites to assert their authority on the promotion race.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 0.

DAVID WATKINS

At face value our next two games are the easiest we’ll face in the promotion run-in; Bolton and QPR have the worst records in the Championship since January 1.

Bolton have lost six of eight league games this year while QPR have lost their last six. But that isn’t the whole story for the Trotters.

Bolton’s last five defeats came against arguably the current best five in the division – Bristol City, West Brom, Sheffield United, Preston and Norwich! They also won at Birmingham last time away.

That puts a slightly different slant on things.

Bolton lost 4-0 last week to Norwich, which sort of lays down a marker; Leeds have to put in another strong performance this weekend and, for me, a big win is a must if we are to remain credible members of the top-four club.

It now looks like two from the current top four will finish in those prize automatic promotion slots. Leeds may have no Kemar Roofe but for Bolton there should be no shelter from the Leeds storm.

Prediction: Leeds United 5 Bolton Wanderers 0.

KEITH INGHAM

I’ve said for a long time that what Marcelo Bielsa has done with the squad he has is remarkable, especially considering the incredible amount of injuries he’s had to contend with. The latest being Kemar Roofe who is expected to be out until March. It was remarkable that they hung on to the top two of the Championship for so long.

Now with West Brom only one point away from Leeds they must, and I mean must, put together a run of wins together to keep in the pack that is chasing automatic promotion and it won’t be easy as nobody in this Championship can be taken for granted.

Norwich’s incredible away form has taken them to the top on merit while both Sheffield United and WBA are in the ‘mix’ because of their impressive recent form.

Leeds haven’t been firing on all cylinders and the loss of Roofe must have given Bielsa a few headaches as he walked around Yorkshire this week. Roofe, although he hasn’t hit the heights of 2018, still is a vital cog in the machine that got Leeds to where they are.

It is time for Patrick Bamford and hopefully Izzy Brown to show what quality additions they are.

Both have had wretched luck with injuries but their return couldn’t come at a better time, Stuart Dallas may also be considered for the must-win game tomorrow.

Bolton Wanderers have had a season they’d rather forget, a transfer embargo has stopped them bringing in players and their form of late isn’t anything to write home about. Their latest defeat – 4-0 to Norwich City – was embarrassing for the home faithful. They have ex-Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson in charge and although he’s no magician, you can be certain his team will be ‘up for it’ tomorrow.

Leeds need a convincing victory over Bolton to show themselves and the fans that this is still the season they accomplish their goal of getting out of this division.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Bolton Wanderers 1.

MIKE GILL

After the morale-boosting results against Middlesbrough and Swansea, the Whites took an unaccustomed break and witnessed their closest rivals do what was expected of them and win their games.

The net result of this was that United slid to third place. This may prove to be a blessing in disguise and the Whites must avoid a potential banana skin against struggling Bolton.

Phil Parkinson soldiers on as the Trotters manager against a backdrop of continuing financial difficulty.

Being only three points behind 21st club Reading, the Wanderers have everything to fight for. Leeds will be without top scorer Kemar Roofe and so Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts must step up to the plate and make the most of this golden opportunity.

Lots of fans will examine the various scenarios which will be thrown up by our closest rivals results this coming weekend. United must forget about all the ifs and buts.

They most go out from the first minute and get the job done.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Bolton Wanderers 1.

SHAUN SMITH

I remember a time when ‘run-ins’ were what you had with policemen. In football terms the run-in was the last four games of a season that meant something.

Presently we are engaged in a run-in that has started before I’ve been able to find my way to my season ticket spot without directions.

The YEP’s ‘professor’ Lee Sobot contributed a look at all the contenders’ final third and worked out Leeds have the second easiest time of it. Reassuring and informed, but half the noise cascading from the packed stands at Elland Road is that of squeaky bottoms. Nerves are as frayed as the knot in my stomach.

Nothing worth having comes easy and we are about to embark on a sequence of games as important as a gravy bone is to the dog.

Bolton look like easy pickings but as I say, nothing comes easy.

If it were to, we score first and again at QPR midweek, we may be able to enter the inconveniently timed arrival of WBA with a spring in the step. The inexplicably invincible Bristol City lay in wait after that.

Tough times but this is how champions are made. Bolton will not be a procession but something other than a nerve jangler would be appreciated.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Bolton Wanderers 0.

MATTHEW EVANS

Ten days feels like a long time to wait for another game and it seems like an eternity since we managed to both beat Swansea comprehensively and hang on for the three points at the end of last Wednesday night’s game.

Everybody will be expecting us to beat Bolton and, after the last seven days of results mostly going against us, there isn’t much excuse or room for error. Kemar Roofe’s new injury is a real blow and we have to hope that Patrick Bamford can now last the course for the rest of the season. You would also hope that Izzy Brown can also play a role in getting us over the line

These three games in six days will be hugely important to the final outcome of our season and we need to kick it off with a win against, on paper, the poorest of the three opponents.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Bolton Wanderers 0.