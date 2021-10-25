YEP Jury: Super-sub Gelhardt raises the roof with his late heroics for Leeds United

DAVID WATKINS

Crikey! I knew it was going to be tough but I didn’t realise quite how tough!

It would have been a travesty had we not grabbed that last-ditch equaliser after a stirring final half-hour but this was a Curate’s Egg of a display from Leeds – only good in parts.

Llorente, left, shows his emotion as Rodrigo celebrates scoring Leeds' equaliser from the penalty spot. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

While Raphinha was on the pitch he always looked likely to create something and there was hope, if not expectation, we’d make amends for handing Wolves an early lead. Then, 10 minutes into the second half, it looked all over as Raphinha hopped away injured.

Leeds were lost without the mercurial Brazilian and we suffered a frustrating 10 minutes while Wolves did their best to eat up time. A raucous Elland Road crowd didn’t lose hope though and kept the pot boiling.

Enter Joe ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt! The appearance of the young striker upped the noise one more notch and he was soon peppering the Wolves goal. Then, weaving and twisting in the area he won the all-important last-minute penalty. The rest, as they say, is history!

Man of the match: Joe Gelhardt – a game-changer.

Joe Gelhardt takes on the Wolves defence. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds rescued a point in injury time against Wolves when Rodrigo’s penalty sent the home crowd into raptures.

They certainly deserved their point for their efforts in an exciting game at Elland Road.

Wolves were ahead just after 10 minutes, Harrison lost a challenge on the left, the ball reached Jimenez whose half-hit shot defected to Hwang Hee-chan who scored from six yards.

Raphinha receives treatment on the field before being substituted. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds weren’t impressive as a unit but one player stood out.

Raphinha appeared in defence, midfield and attack – the Brazilian covered nearly every blade of grass.

Leeds lost Raphinha in the second half as a crude challenge sent him to the floor and the winger was replaced by Crysencio Summerville and the young winger impressed in the last 20 minutes along with another youngster Joe Gelhardt who had a couple of great opportunities, one saved superbly by goalkeeper Jose Sa.

He also won the penalty that Rodrigo scored well into injury time. The Spanish international kept his nerve and sent Sa the wrong way.

Leeds United fans celebrate their late equaliser against Wolves. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Even a point felt like a win as three ends of ground gave the players a standing ovation for their efforts.

They really didn’t deserve to get nothing from the game.

Leeds travel to Arsenal tomorrow for a fourth round League Cup tie backed by over 5,000 fans.

With the important game at Norwich City to follow it, Marcelo Bielsa may be tempted to give Forshaw, Gelhardt, Summerville and a couple of other under-23s a start.

With the prospect of making the last eight, he won’t send out anything but a team he thinks he can win. They might do it too!

Men of the match: Raphinha brilliant in the first half and Jo Gelhardt in the last 20 minutes.

Marcelo Bielsa on the sidelines against Wolves. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

ANDY RHODES

It’s not often you have a draw that feels like a win. For all the injuries, time wasting and missed opportunities, the scenes at the end were no surprise.

The fans might have been forgiven for fearing the worst when Raphinha went off injured but in Joe Gelhardt, Leeds have a ready-made impact substitute.

His presence lifted the team and his influence turned the tide.

His performance was reminiscent of Jack Clarke coming off the bench to change a game in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season.

For the final half an hour, United were flying and Wolves looked rattled, if only the previous 60 minutes had gone the same way.

This win could act as the turning point in what has been an unsettled season so far. Next weekend’s game at Norwich is now crucial.

There’ll be no surprise who the Jury picks as its man of the match here.

Will Bielsa play him from the start going forward?

Man of the match: Joe Gelhardt.

MIKE GILL

Wolves arrived at Elland Road with three consecutive wins behind them.

The early lead from Hwang Hee-chan was the last thing that the Whites needed. It was precipitated by an ineffective challenge on Semedo by Jack Harrison who allowed him to cross into a crowded penalty area. All most Leeds fans want is for the team to fight and fight they did. Raphinha was all over the pitch, confirming his superstar status before his injury.

He was replaced by the lively Summerville who gave a fair impression of the Brazilian with some fine runs of his own.

As the game wore on it was great to see the white scarves waved aloft with a rendition of ‘WACCOE,’ clearly our core group of supporters has not forgotten how to will the team forward.

Gelhardt was next to join the fun and gave the Wolves defence nightmares with his foraging runs.

Justice was finally done when young Joe was tripped in the box and Rodrigo did the honours.

A draw that felt like a win.

Man of the match: The Leeds fans.

JACOB STARR

I am sorry but if Wolves had held on and beaten us 1-0, it would have been a travesty. We really should have won, but a point will do in the circumstances.

Rodrigo’s 94th-minute penalty inspired passion-filled celebrations, and it was an equaliser that was undoubtedly deserved, particularly after we battered them for most of the second half.

Hwang-Hee Chan’s fortunate early opener allowed the visitors to sit back and defend for the majority of the contest, but it was the introduction of under-23 star Joe Gelhardt that prevented them from recording a sixth consecutive victory against the Whites.

The young striker saw an effort tipped over brilliantly by Jose Sa, before causing chaos in the Wolves box to eventually win the vital late penalty.

Gelhardt even had a chance after the equaliser to snatch all three. His strike went narrowly wide.

Kalvin Phillips didn’t quite make the starting XI, whilst Raphinha hobbled off early in the second half, so to come away with a much-deserved point without a large chunk of our key players creates many positives.

Man of the match: Liam Cooper.

