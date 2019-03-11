YEP Jury: ‘Strength rather than creativity’ was key to Leeds United’s victory at Robins

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s 1-0 victory at Bristol City.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski battles with Bristol City's Callum O'Dowda.

Never has a second half gone so slowly for me but we got there in the end and deservedly so, with Bristol City not offering anything like the quality I expected.

It was another dominant performance from Leeds with 16 attempts to the home side’s 4 but, as so often, our final touch let us down and the game went to the wire with finger nails bitten to the quick.

Another early goal was just what we needed with Sheffield United having already won their home game with Rotherham in the lunchtime fixture and Norwich winning theirs the previous night. With a bit more composure in front of goal we could have had the game wrapped up by half-time. It wasn’t to be and chances came and went while Bristol could easily have stolen a point had it not been for the quick thinking of Kiko Casilla on a couple of occasions.

Ten cup finals left and the next one is at Reading tomorrow. The Royals are fighting for their lives and we don’t have a great record there, so no doubt it will be another nervy evening!

Leeds United's players thank the fans at full time at Bristil City.

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

MATTHEW EVANS

A deserved win at Bristol City coupled with the dropped points from teams immediately below us means that it’s looking increasingly like a three-horse race for automatic promotion.

At a certain point in the first half there appeared to be the chance that we could run away with the game like we had against West Brom the previous week.

In the end, thanks to some wayward finishing and Patrick Bamford being withdrawn with an injury it was a lot more nail-biting than it might have been.

We totally transformed from the relaxed pass and move merchants that Marcelo Bielsa normally favours to a spoiling Championship side with nous, killing the game off in a manner that QPR would be proud of.

Our M4 weekender continues to Reading tomorrow where we need to be banking another three points before a really crucial game at Elland Road next Saturday against Sheffield United.

They just keep coming.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds beat a spirited Bristol City team on Saturday to hold on to second place in the Championship. The win was doubly important because both Norwich City (1-0 over Swansea) and Sheffield United (2-0 over Rotherham United) took full advantage of their home games against teams they were expected to beat.

Good teams win honours and promotions when they have to roll up their sleeves and fight for every 50/50 ball. Saturday’s display at Bristol was another slender win but it was a win and most of the thousands that travelled down to Bristol returned home very happy, despite a very nervous last 30 minutes with only a slender lead.

The only goal of the game was another from ‘man of the moment’ Patrick Bamford on nine minutes. Gjanni Alioski’s cross found ex-City player Luke Ayling and his cushioned header dropped to Bamford only yards from the goal – the striker didn’t disappoint and put the ball past Max O’Leary but injured himself in the process. After lengthy treatment he carried on but was substituted in the second half.

Next up for Leeds are Reading at the Madejski Stadium tomorrow. ‘The Royals’ made it back-to-back wins after beating Wigan 3-2 on Saturday. On the same night Sheffield Utd host Brentford and the day after Norwich entertain Hull City at Carrow Road.

All Leeds need to worry about is getting the three points on offer and I think they will, to set up the battle of West v South Yorkshire nicely next Saturday.

Man of the match: Kiko Casilla.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United started like a house on fire, battering the Bristol City goal until they were successful in the ninth minute as Patrick Bamford slid in to meet Luke Ayling’s headed cross.

The former Bristol City man had a fine game and seemed to revel in the catcalls of his former admirers.

As for the Leeds support, they were in good form and their continuing wall of noise helped the team to bring the three points home.

It shouldn’t have been a close thing because Bristol did not have too many ideas in front of goal.

On the occasions that they did, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips were on hand to stem the danger. Kiko Casilla also was there when he was needed.

The last 30 minutes seemed to drag as the Whites seemed to sit back and let the Robins into the game.

The important thing is that they held out and let us hope that both Bamford and Phillips are fit for the Reading game tomorrow night.

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

SHAUN SMITH

It was the 55th minute when Bristol City got a throw-in that saw the home supporters begin to rally.

A throw-in; up to that point they hadn’t had a sniff and Leeds looked dominant and unstirred. Patrick Bamford had a knock, presumably sustained from the goalpost as he slid home the winner. As he left the pitch, the dynamic changed and suddenly there was a game to play.

City began to show the type of dynamic that won them a whole lot of victories on the bounce. Leeds had to dig in. Gaetano Berardi appeared. Barry Douglas beefed things up and United battled it out through the six minutes of injury time. Three points. The same reward as for battering WBA last time out. A completely different type of match but once again Marcelo Bielsa’s men showed the determination not to be shaken off in the race for promotion. It was a day for Kiko Casilla, Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Kalvin Phillips to compete for man of the match. The attacking players put in a shift but it was strength rather creativity that won the victory in the end. Physical strength and mental strength. One more victory. One more game gone and Leeds are showing the stuff that famous Leeds teams show.

Man of the match: Liam Cooper.

ANDY RHODES

They say that scoring too early can sometimes hinder a team’s chances. It has happened to countless teams over the years so it can’t be a coincidence.

But Leeds appear to thrive when going ahead early, almost as if it’s a kind of head start. Patrick Bamford was the latest catalyst for United, sparking a performance that earned another vital three points.

At times it wasn’t pretty, and at times Leeds were wasteful, but they got the job done as teams scrapping at the top tend to do.

While Leeds’ performance was more workmanlike than overpowering, they limited Bristol City to few chances and perhaps should have scored more themselves.

Jack Harrison shone on the wing while Luke Ayling bombed forward like we all know he can. Meanwhile, Pontus Jansson was a rock at the back, killing any City opportunities before they began.

Another away trip at struggling Reading awaits United next. Another big chance to keep the pressure on.

Man of the match: Pontus Jansson.