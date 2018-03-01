YEP Jury: Opportunity knocks for Whites at inconsistent Boro

Weather permitting Leeds United fans will make the trip to Teesside to take on Middlesbrough with eager anticipation as both clubs are still in with a shot at reaching the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

The YEP’s jurors have their say on what to expect.

Mike Gill

United's star man Samuel Saiz takes on Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing at Elland Road earlier this season.

On the back of steadily improving form and their first win under Paul Heckingbottom, the Whites travel to The Riverside Stadium.

Always assuming that “the beast from the east’ has not done its worst, they will face another stern challenge against Middlesbrough. Although Tony Pulis’ men have amassed a lot more points than United since the turn of the year, they have struggled to find any sort of consistency.

The optimists among us will, therefore, see this match as another good opportunity for United to continue their own unbeaten run.

In many ways the game resembles the Derby fixture, with the home fans vulnerable to being silenced by an early setback. Hopefully Adam Forshaw will be back at his old home buoyed by the birth of his child and with a point to prove.

Gjanni Alioski - United get the best out of him with Samuel Saiz on the field. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He should be joined by his born-again team-mates, especially Samuel Saiz and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Nevertheless, the result will hinge upon United’s defence holding firm.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 2.

David Watkins

Leeds United take on Middlesbrough, weather permitting, knowing that another win will keep them in the hunt for what, just a couple of weeks ago, seemed a very unlikely play-off spot.

Boro themselves will still fancy their chances of sneaking one of those top-six play-off positions come May and they sit just three points ahead of the Whites, a gap we can eliminate with a win at the Riverside.

Boro have had a mixed season and their form over the last six games reflects that with two wins, two draws and two defeats in that period. Their results are not dissimilar to our own, usually disposing of bottom-half sides but struggling against the top teams, particularly at home. They’ve been beaten at the Riverside by Fulham and Aston Villa since Boxing Day and by Derby, Cardiff and Norwich before Christmas.

If we get the selection right I see no reason why Leeds couldn’t sneak another three points.

Of course we don’t know what team Leeds will put out for this one.

The victory over Brentford, of course, was achieved with a side containing five changes from the one that started at Derby.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0 Leeds United 1.

Keith Ingham

I’ve said it many times before that football is very strange. How Leeds are still in with a chance (however remote!) after only one win in ten Championship games of a top-six place is probably one of strangest.

It does, however, show how competitive the league is; a couple more wins and results going our way, and, incredibly, Leeds could be in with a shout of something that seemed gone.

On Friday night (if the game is on!) they face a Middlesbrough side not in the best of form with only two wins out of six, their latest result being a 3-3 draw with Sunderland.

It’s a big game for both clubs – and for the same reason, as both need the points to challenge the teams in the top six. Middlesbrough are eighth and know a win will move them ahead of Sheffield United on goals difference. I’d be happy with a point to keep Leeds’ unbeaten run going!

Leeds have a mixed record at The Riverside. Last time they played there was back in 2015 when the hosts’ took full advantage of Leeds’ defensive woes to claim a 3-0 win.

Interestingly, only Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas are still in the Leeds United squad who were in the 18 on duty that day.

In the lead-up to this meeting, Tony Pulis replaced Garry Monk as manager and has yet to convince the fans he is the man to take them back to the Premier League. In fact quite a few questioned why Monk was replaced.

Without doubt they’ve a good squad and plenty of money has left chairman Steve Gibson’s bank account to acquire them. Parachute payments from the Premier League also help.

A few of the Leeds squad have certainly improved since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Thomas Christiansen. The one I’m particularly impressed with is Ezgjan Alioski.

He looked so ‘out of sorts’ in the latter part of Christiansen’s tenure, but since Samuel Saiz returned, he’s improved and if he loses possession he tries his best to get the ball back.

He also has the confidence to try and beat a defender, something he did earlier in the campaign.

‘Hecky’, as the trio of Radrizzani, Orta and Kinnear called him in an interview for LUTV, has a decision to make on Friday.

If Pablo Hernandez has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the game with Brentford, who will make way for him if the head coach decides to change a winning team.

Impressive January signing Adam Forshaw could also return to face his former employers after the birth of his child.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1.

MATTHEW EVANS

As it stands, we’re not entirely sure whether we’re going to the Riverside at all but, assuming the match goes ahead, it’s another crucial game for United’s play-off hopes.

Hopefully the win and improved performance against Brentford will give us the confidence and impetus to take the game to Middlesbrough and do the double.

The home win in the reverse fixture sparked an excellent winning run so a similar result would be very welcome and set up a much more promising end to the campaign.

I’m hoping that Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez are back for Leeds as the potential combination with Samu Saiz means our passing ability in the centre of midfield would surpass any United side going back many seasons.

Unfortunately I think we’ll fall at this hurdle, just as the hope returns, and succumb to a defeat in the freezing cold. Anything else will be a nice surprise.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2 Leeds United 0