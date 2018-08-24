YEP Jury: Off-colour Canaries still pose a significant threat to Leeds United

Our fans’ panel look ahead to Leeds United’s trip to Norwich City.

ANDY RHODES

Jack Harrison.

For the first time on Tuesday night Leeds United looked beatable, and as Marcelo Bielsa noted post match, the Whites have a number of points to address.

Fingers crossed then that they find the answers before tomorrow’s trip to Norwich which will pose another stern challenge to the team. Daniel Farke’s men have made a less-than-impressive start to the new season, even resorting to painting their away changing room pink in a bid to gain an advantage.

Instead, it’s been the Canaries who have been off colour, amassing just four points from their opening four fixtures.

Despite scoring six goals in those three games a porous defence has left Farke feeling blue, meaning we could be in for another high-scoring encounter.

Pontus Jansson.

Leeds could be forced to rearrange their defence following Tuesday’s game at Swansea with Jamie Shackleton impressing again, and could there also be a chance for Jack Harrison from the start? With Roofe still on fire and the goals still flowing, Bielsa will be hoping that he again strikes gold.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Another long journey sees the Whites at Norwich tomorrow and another tough game is in prospect. It doesn’t seem two minutes since we were there in April when we went down 2-1 and this trip will be just as tough.

Lewis Baker.

Leeds now know what a battle the Championship can be, having come through the game at the Liberty Stadium against a similar type of side in Swansea in midweek.

The late injury to Liam Cooper threw out our defensive plans but we should be ready for the Canaries and may well see a first Championship start this season for Pontus Jansson. It will be interesting to see if Lewis Baker holds on to his place in midfield too and who else might come into the side if Marcelo Bielsa finally begins to rotate the squad owing to the quick turnaround of fixtures.

Norwich have had an inconsistent start to this campaign with narrow one-goal defeats to West Brom and Sheffield United, a draw on opening day at Birmingham and a decent-looking 2-0 win over Preston this week. Another draw looks likely to me.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Norwich City have lost quite a few of last season’s squad and sit just outside the bottom three. It’s early days but unless their fortunes improve they may find it a struggle to even get in the top 10 of the division.

They have a striker, Jordan Rhodes, who has been a thorn in Leeds’ side with a habit of scoring against us. Marcelo Bielsa might make changes the for the game.

Kalvin Phillips, on his 100th appearance, was hauled off after getting booked and losing the ball in the build up to the opening Swansea goal. His replacement, Lewis Baker, had a decent game and may be considered for Norwich.

Another substitute, Jack Harrison, despite missing a late opportunity, is vying for a position in the starting XI with Gjanni Alioski. Kemar Roofe scored his fourth sgoal in five games and should keep his place, despite Patrick Bamford setting up Pablo Hernandez for the equaliser.

Another long trip for both the team and its supporters; it’s a tough one to call too but Leeds – on form – should have just enough to earn the win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

A draw at Swansea City in midweek would have been more than acceptable to most Leeds United fans before the season started, but expectations have been ramped up since then.

A few more were fooled by Swansea’s Reading-like performance on Friday evening against Birmingham City, but United found the Swans in resolute mood.

Swansea mounted the biggest challenge to Leeds so far this season.

Just as the Whites learned from the dour spoilers of Rotherham, Swansea handed out another lesson and, in doing so, almost beat Leeds at their own game.

The biggest lesson that the Whites learned, however, was about themselves. They learned that in addition to their other assets they have added resilience and grit.

Norwich haven’t started too well but recorded their first win against Preston North End on Wednesday night.

This should set up a good game tomorrow but I’m backing Leeds to get back into the groove.

Prediction: Norwich City 2 Leeds United 3.

MATTHEW EVANS

Swansea City proved formidable opponents at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night but, if the game had run to 100 minutes, there was every chance United would have stolen all three points.

The performance in South Wales hasn’t been met with the same universal praise as Marcelo Bielsa’s first three league games but, for me, it was an important and impressive display nonetheless.

There could well be changes; the team that finished the game probably performed better than the one that started it and you would hope Pontus Jansson will be back into the mix.

At least we can be sure that if things don’t start well at Carrow Road then things will be changed, even if it means hauling off a player in the opening half-hour of the game.

Likewise, having the option to bring on the likes of Lewis Baker, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford is no small advantage.

A win tomorrow and progression in the cup on Tuesday will make it the best August in living memory.

Prediction: Norwich City 2 Leeds United 3.

SHAUN SMITH

We may easily scoff, with our modern scientific minds, the ancient wisdom. We may dismiss country customs as hogwash.

Hexes sworn through gritted teeth. Curses sewn into the flat earth. The painting pink of the Carrow Road away dressing room. Powerful this magic may be but all to no avail as Leeds shall emerge with three points and remain atop the league. It is Leeds’ time now. Norwich can treaure the past but the future is for the Whites.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 4.