YEP Jury: Millers will pose different challenge for Leeds United

Our fans’ panel look ahead to Leeds United’s home clash with Rotherham United.

ANDY RHODES

Lewis Baker holds off Bolton's Mark Little.

Leeds should be heading into the weekend’s game with Rotherham full of confidence after a convincing performance against promotion hopefuls Derby, before making it three wins from three in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

It may have been Marcelo Bielsa’s plan all along, but during a sluggish second half, Leeds were forced to call on last weekend’s heroes Mateusz Klich, Gjanni Alioski and Kemar Roofe. August is always a busy month, but with Bielsa demanding an athletic squad, each player should have legs to keep going.

After sweeping aside two of the division’s favourites in their first two league games, The Whites will be posed an altogether different challenge from Rotherham. Their football may not be glamorous, and they might not compete at the top of the Championship table, but off the back of promotion last season, they know how to win.

The challenge for Leeds will be breaking down a team that’s likely to put 10 men behind the ball and feed off set-pieces. Leeds surely have the quality required.

Jamie Shackleton.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

Much-changed Leeds were still strong enough to see off Bolton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but none of the ‘deputies’ did enough to expect to start against Rotherham as we return to Championship duty.

Having seen off Stoke City and then, even more imperiously, Derby County – two teams fancied by the bookies for promotion – we now face the proverbial banana skin.

Leeds have been elevated to title favourites by those same bookies but we fans know only too well that it is at times of great optimism that the footballing equivalent of the Grim Reaper is most likely to strike.

Rotherham have a history of spoiling our parties; who will forget that sorry 1-0 home defeat they inflicted on us the week after we thrashed Huddersfield 3-0 at their place in 2015. Mind you, our manager that day was Steve Evans and we had a defence with Scott Wootton and Giuseppe Bellusci prominent in it! Now we have Marcelo Bielsa in charge and Luke Ayling and Barry Douglas in our back line.

This feels like a new era at Elland Road in so many ways.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, three games into the season and we’ve three wins, the best start for a Leeds head coach/manager for a good number of years.

The Carabao Cup win over Bolton wasn’t the most impressive of the three but considering the eight changes, it proved that the starting line up can be changed if needed. There were good displays by Lewis Baker, Jack Harrison and a debut goal from Patrick Bamford.

Rotherham won their Carabao Cup game against an under-strength Wigan Athletic team 3-1, they started the season with a 5-1 defeat at Brentford then beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at home.

Paul Warne was appointed as caretaker boss after the resignation of Kenny Jackett and was confirmed as permanent manager following their relegation from the Championship. Last season Rotherham won the Division One play-off final at Wembley to return to the Championship.

It still has to be seen if Leeds add to their squad before the loan window shuts. Meanwhile, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are injury absentees, so it will be interesting to see if any of the players who featured in the Cup win on Tuesday did enough to keep their shirt.

I think Marcelo Bielsa will stick with the XI that started the games with Stoke and Derby.

Rotherham will be a different style of opponent; they will try to sit deep and hit Leeds on the break. If Leeds can get an early goal I think they can get a few more against their rivals from South Yorkshire.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 0.

MIKE GILL

Despite eight changes against Bolton, United picked up where they left off at Derby.

Luke Ayling, Samuel Saiz and Kalvin Phillips ensured the continuity of both the style and substance of the team.

Patrick Bamford opened his account with a neat goal but needs to put himself about a bit more.

Sterling performances came from Lewis Baker, Jack Harrison and Jamie Shackleton at right wing-back.

By half-time, the result should have been sewn up as wave after wave of United attacks left Bolton reeling.

The second-half performance was less energetic but not something to worry about.

Rotherham were hammered by Brentford on the opening day but eased past Ipswich on Saturday.

On Tuesday night they beat Wigan 3-1 so things are looking up a bit for them – at least at home.

A packed Elland Road will present a different challenge and, on current form, it’s difficult to give them much of a chance.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Rotherham United 1.

SHAUN SMITH

There was a hint of disappointment at Elland Road on Tuesday. Samuel Saiz’s goal on the stroke of half-time led to an interval that felt like the calm before the storm.

There was an expectation of fireworks but Bolton were wet blankets and spoiled the show by actually making a decent fist of things. Everyone expects Leeds to beat Rotherham tomorrow but it will only be the fans who are tempted by complacency.

The players will know that when it comes to fireworks, a rocket is strategically placed, primed and pointing to a vulnerable part of their anatomy.

‘Intensity’ seems to be the buzzword when describing Marcelo Bielsa. There is no chillout time, says Mateusz Klich, and with intense competition for places, no-one will want to be on the end of a Bielsa rocket.

United will go into this game with fuses lit, ready to explode. The revolution has begun.

The blue touch paper smoulders. Fizzes. Stand back.

Four wins on the spin. Boom.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Rotherham United 0.