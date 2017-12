LEEDS UNITED travel to bottom-of-the-table Birmingham City at the weekend, looking to make it three wins out of three so far during the festive period.

As ever, we’ve asked our reliable Whites’ fans to give us their pre-match thoughts ahead of the Saturday afternoon clash at St Andrew’s. Have a scroll down the page,see what you think of their musings and share your own thoughts ahead of the game in our comments section at the bottom.