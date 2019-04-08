YEP Jury: Leeds United’s failings in front of goal are nothing short of infuriating

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

DAVID WATKINS

I knew this game would be tough; Birmingham were hurt by that points deduction and were playing Leeds on the back of five straight defeats which meant they would dig deep, like QPR did back in February.

Like QPR, Blues are one dimensional, get a goal up against them and the game is as good as won, but don’t give them a goal as they will defend for their lives. We gave Blues a sniff and they punished us and, for whatever reason, we didn’t have the wherewithal to undo them. At the end of the day, one shot on target from 73 per cent possession is nowhere near good enough.

We have seen performances from Leeds like this before and it is infuriating; we know we have such inventive talent and we’ve seen how we score goals at the end of flowing moves yet we were stodgy, there was no fluency, and one shot on target from nine attempts is woeful.

All is not lost, I always said that the double header against Blues and Preston that we and Sheffield United faced this week would be significant; it’s advantage Blades at half-time.

Man of the match: Kiko Casilla.

MATTHEW EVANS

It was a sickener in the second city as Birmingham City did another job on us and, yet again, we failed to break down a much poorer opponent after they had taken the lead. File this away with the Stoke City and QPR games.

Birmingham are the only team to beat us twice this season and Garry Monk has finally put Leeds in the play-off places in April – only two years too late.

I don’t buy these attacks on Patrick Bamford, a player who only a month ago was considered pretty lethal in front of goal.

He’ll come good again and, besides, what good does it do to drag his confidence down even further?

Preston losing two home games on the bounce seems as unlikely as Birmingham winning two home games on the bounce but we have to proceed with hope and, whatever happens at St Andrews between the Blues and Sheffield United on Wednesday, we need three points at Deepdale tomorrow night. It’s going to be a tense few weeks.

KEITH INGHAM

Garry Monk will probably pour himself a glass of his favourite alcoholic beverage and smile to himself that he’s put a large dint in his ex-club’s promotion aspirations.

The 1-0 defeat to Birmingham was another that despite the possession, Leeds once again failed where it matters, in front of goal. Sheffield United’s win at Preston moved them above Leeds in the table.

Marcelo Bielsa made one change from the thrilling 3-2 win over Millwall, Kiko Casilla returned in goal. Kemar Roofe started the game on the bench. Leeds altered their formation and played a 3-3-1-3 formation at St Andrews.

Leeds were bright early on but failed to capitalise on the openings created, Patrick Bamford once again ‘fluffing’ a golden opportunity. A minute after Bamford’s chance Birmingham manufactured their own chance but unlike Bamford, Che Adams found the bottom corner of the United net.

From then on it was only the brilliance of Kiko Casilla who kept the score down to one, he denied Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz as the hosts found openings in the usually steadfast Leeds rearguard. In the second half Bamford was found inside the six-yard box but he fired over the bar. Adams could have put the game beyond Leeds but Casilla denied the striker.

What annoys me more than anything is that the two defeats against Birmingham and the one at QPR might just cost Leeds a place in the top two. There are 18 points to play for and with Sheffield United now being one point ahead and with a better goal difference, it is out of United’s hands.

A response is definitely needed when Leeds travel to Deepdale tomorrow.

MIKE GILL

Once again United were left to regret a bagful of missed chances as Birmingham edged a narrow victory.

The first real opportunity fell to Patrick Bamford who smashed Luke Ayling’s cross against the post.

Very shortly afterwards Lukas Jutkiewicz stepped over the ball to allow Che Adams to stick the ball in the corner of the Leeds net.

In the second half, Stuart Dallas was brought into the action.

Bamford missed another chance early in the second period when he fired Dallas’ cross over the bar.

And shortly after he forced a fingertip save from Lee Camp.

United introduced Kemar Roofe and Jack Clarke but could not break the Blues defence down. In fact there was plenty of action at the other end.

Kiko Casilla kept United in the game with a series of fine reaction saves. Birmingham now became the only club to do the double over Leeds. Sheffield United won to add insult to injury.

On to Preston tomorrow which will be another scrap.

A win is without doubt needed after Saturday’s defeat.

ANDY RHODES

It’s fair to say that for the second time this season, Birmingham had Leeds’ number from the start.

After going ahead in the first half, the Blues contained United by sitting deep, possibly the one tactic proven to frustrate Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

With Birmingham being aggressive and first to the majority of loose balls, Leeds were unable to get on the ball in dangerous areas and catch City off guard.

Instead, Leeds were kept at arm’s length throughout, and once Che Adams put the Blues ahead, his side were more than happy to stick it out.

Leeds might have got something from the game if Patrick Bamford hadn’t forgotten how to finish. With Kemar Roofe returning, Bielsa might have a decision to make. Leeds will need more bite at Preston.

Tomorrow’s game may be more open with our opponents still chasing a play-off place, which might fall into Leeds’ hands.

Six games to go. This battle with Sheffield United will go to the wire.

