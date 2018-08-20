YEP Jury: Leeds United not at their fluent best but too good for dogged Millers

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s 2-0 victory Rotherham United.

DAVID WATKINS

Luke Ayling celebrates his opening goal for Leeds United against Rotherham United.

The Bielsa chariot rolls on! In its way this result and performance is just as satisfying as the wins over Stoke and Derby, those games we didn’t expect to win but we did. To then have lost a game we expected to win would have been a bitter pill to swallow, albeit one we’ve tasted many times in recent years.

A shot that rattled Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s post and shot across goal could have made the task more difficult had it gone in and we also have Bailey to thank for a point blank block; both scares occurring in the first half in front of the Kop. Leeds bossed the possession throughout as this Marcelo Bielsa side tends to do but the Millers could easily have gone in with a two-goal lead.

But they didn’t and as the second half developed Leeds got stronger whereas the constant chasing of shadows had ground the Millers down and once Luke Ayling dived in to score there was only ever going to be one winner. Kemar Roofe added the second with 20 minutes left, a clinical run onto a long ball around a defender and a deft shot across the keeper.

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

Samuel Saiz shoots against Rotherham United.

ANDY RHODES

After the opening two games against Stoke and Derby who would’ve thought that Rotherham would cause the most problems to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds?

Rotherham were always going to pose a different kind of threat to United’s two previous league opponents, opting for a more defensive approach.

The Millers’ bravery in pushing players forward made Leeds look nervy for the first time this season, particularly with Liam Cooper’s first-half mishap.

But in the second half Leeds looked a totally different side.

Luke Ayling showed that he has fitted well into his new attacking role with his first Leeds goal, while fellow wing-back Barry Douglas again proved that he was an absolute steal from Wolves. Douglas played a part in Kemar Roofe’s goal which showed that Bielsa’s Leeds are capable of turning casual passing into a goal within just a few seconds.

With the win Bielsa becomes the first Leeds boss to win his first four games in charge. You know what they say, records are there to be broken.

Man of the match: Kemar Roofe.

KEITH INGHAM

Marcelo Bielsa has now done something no other Leeds manager or head coach has ever done – win his first four competitive matches, not even Don Revie or Howard Wilkinson managed that feat.

As a game it was more about Rotherham’s resilience than Leeds’ failure to break down their stubbornness. In fact Rotherham could and probably should have been in front at half-time if not for a smart save by Bailey Peacock-Farrell and the woodwork.

The opening goal came in the opening minutes of the second half in bizarre circumstances, Liam Cooper headed across goal, Kemar Roofe headed it back to Luke Ayling whose effort was cleared from behind the goal-line. The referee gave a goal kick at first but on review awarded the goal thanks to goal-line technology. Roofe wrapped up the points with less than 20 minutes left, a superbly taken second, his third in two games. The build up play for it was an absolute joy to watch.

It was one of those games where the win was more important than the performance.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

MATTHEW EVANS

Another win and a clean sheet makes it all look rather routine if you simply glance at the final score but this was tougher than it looked.

Rotherham were organised and well up for trying to cause an upset which meant we saw another page of Marcelo Bielsa’s tactical playbook – the patient breaking down of a less able opponent.

United were in control for the vast majority of the game with some very good spells and bursts of play but this was more similar to the performance against Bolton in the cup in that we played a relaxed but probing style in search of a breakthrough.

Our best performers were Samuel Saiz (of course), Kalvin Phillips (of course) and particularly good showings from both Gaetano Berardi and Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Many would imagine it is only a matter of time before Pontus Jansson takes Berardi’s place, but not on this showing, and Peacock-Farrell hasn’t had many clean sheets to cheer in his early United career. Second in the league with a game in hand, not bad at all.

Man of the match: Gaetano Berardi.

MIKE GILL

Rotherham came to Elland Road with the intention of spoiling the party. In the first half they were largely successful in this aim.

They even came close to scoring when Jon Taylor’s fine shot hit the post.

Leeds came close through Luke Ayling, Mateusz Klich and Gaetano Berardi but couldn’t find the net.

In the second half ,the Millers finally cracked when Ayling’s header crossed the line. A fact which was confirmed by goalline technology.

Kemar Roofe added a second on 71 minutes finishing a great run with a lovely shot from a tight angle.

By this time Rotherham were a spent force and showed their fatigue as United began to spray the ball around at will.

This was a solid victory and and a very mature performance against a team with a style different to those previously encountered.

It was difficult to pick a man of the match from so many star performances but I am going for Ayling.

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

SHAUN SMITH

One should never take anything for granted and Rotherham United were in no mood to hand over centre stage for Leeds United to put on a show that the packed house anticipated.

The run of the ball favoured the visitors and their clever placement of a player in between their defensive lines hindered progress.

A couple of scares and an half-time interval allowed a regroup and what is becoming normal service, to be resumed.

Samuel Saiz gave up the chance to score the goal of the millennium, so Kemar Roofe slotted one home to remind everyone that Leeds, even on a three-cylinder day, are enough to motor past most sides.

Leeds winning when mis-firing is a good sign.

A little tuning required after an initial running-in period.

Man of the match: Bailey Peacock-Farrell.