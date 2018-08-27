YEP Jury: Leeds United bandwagon rolls on as they crush the life out of Norwich

Our fans’ panel look back on Leeds United’s dominant 3-0 victory at Norwich City.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa watches from the sidelines at Carrow Road.

A result that hardly does justice to Norwich who pushed us at times but at the moment it seems everything we touch turns instantly to gold!

Leeds bossed the possession and yet Norwich still conjured 10 attempts on goal to our 12 and 10 corners to our four which are not stats you’d expect from a 3-0 score line.

There is something about Leeds’ play which crushes the very life out of the opposition such that they display the body language of defeat well before the end of a game. Part of that is due to our fitness; as with Stoke, Derby and Swansea, Norwich looked out on their feet in the last 25 minutes and were unable to push to get a foothold in the game while we went up a gear to add to the two goals we already had.

As we did this time last season with similar players – albeit now with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, a revitalised Mateusz Klich, Barry Douglas and different roles for Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi and Kemar Roofe – we look the best team in the division.

Leeds United fans celebrate their side's 3-0 victory at Norwich.

The key now is to maintain this throughout the season and to slot in fresh players when the need arises. If we can do that then this could well be a momentous campaign.

Man of the match: Pablo Hernandez.

MATTHEW EVANS

In most seasons, a 3-0 win at Carrow Road would be the undisputed highlight. Our performance on Saturday eclipsed anything that we saw in 2017/2018 yet the game didn’t have the same intensity as our takedown of Derby County earlier in the month or the end-to-end intrigue of Tuesday night in Swansea.

United absorbed everything Norwich threw at us in the opening 10 minutes and then all but put the game to bed by half-time. When Pablo Hernandez capped the game off with the best of three very good goals in the second half it was just a matter of how many United would score.

Hernandez was at the heart of a lot of the good things we pulled off, his ball into the box for the first goal was sublime, but he was one of many highlights that included a clean sheet for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, a triumphant return for Pontus Jansson and a masterful display from Mateusz Klich. But it was Kalvin Phillips, called out as the weak link on Tuesday who returned to the side with no attitude or fuss to put in a breathtakingly good man-of-the- match performance.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

KEITH INGHAM

Not many seasons have Leeds started so well on their travels. Before the season started you had to look back to Boxing Day’s victory at Burton Albion for their last one. Empathic victories over over Derby and Norwich City have been a worthy treat for the thousands of fans that travel the length and breadth of England and Wales. They deserve it too for their dedication to the club.

Leeds top the Championship for the second time this season, goal difference separates them from Middlesborough, who roll into town next Friday for the first ‘six pointer’ of this fledgling season. It should be a cracker!

Norwich have had an indifferent start but were good ‘early doors’ before two goals by their visitors in five first-half minutes killed the game as a contest, some of the movement before the actual goals was fantastic and is typifying how the players are trained to play this way.

Marcelo Bielsa demands the maximum from his players and staff, so far both are delivering the ‘goods’.

The second half brought another superb goal by Pablo Hernandez to finally finish off their hosts.

You probably won’t see a better goal all season, the Spaniard is playing superbly too and deserved the applause he received on his substitution.

He was without doubt the man of the match, although once again all the players on duty deserve credit. Well done lads.

Man of the match: Pablo Hernandez.

MIKE GILL

Leeds took approximately 15 minutes to get into their routine. After Tim Krul parried away Gjanni Alioski’s header, Mateusz Klich grabbed his third of the season on 21 minutes and Leeds turned on the power.

Alioski then hit a fine strike from the left and Leeds were irrepressible. For another short spell at the beginning of the second half, United were on the back foot again but the defence held firm with Pontus Jansson and Gaetano Berardi standing solidly in the middle.

Norwich soon faded away and when Pablo Hernandez scored with a fine solo effort on 67 minutes, the game was all but over.

United were back in their stride and Norwich were literally given the runaround. Profligate finishing from Samuel Saiz and Patrick Bamford prevented the match becoming a rout.

Marcelo Bielsa has injected belief into this team and the Middlesbrough game should be a cracker.

Before that of course we face Preston and irrespective of who is selected it will be a ‘Bielsaball team’.

Man of the match: Pablo Hernandez.

SHAUN SMITH

Choosing a man of the match is becoming a difficult task these days.

In truth, not one Leeds player had a bad game and therein lies the secret of what looks set to be a successful season. Star men flourish in an average side. In a good side, everyone operates at a similar standard. This United side is firing most weeks at a seven or eight to a man. Despite anxiety about a perceived paucity in certain areas of the pitch, each player is doing his job and a little bit more.

None more so than Gaetano Berardi. No-one’s idea of centre-back, he flies through the air like he has strings attached, determined and resolute. He looked even more assured with the presence of Pontus Jansson in the side and with Kalvin Phillips back to ticking over on cruise, meant Leeds kept their second clean sheet.

The passing is as slick as a silk stocking at times and younger fans are getting a glimpse of what a classic Leeds side looks like. Bielsa says: If we all run, we all run less and at present Leeds are a team that is clicking more with each game.

There will be downs but the ups are beautiful to watch.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.