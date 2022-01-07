This Sunday’s clash takes place in the third round of the FA Cup, with both sides expected to make a number of changes from the teams they fielded in their most recent top-flight encounters.

Our regular panel of Leeds United fans give their view on what will take place. Have a scroll through and see if you agree or not.

ANDREW DALTON

BRING HIM BACK:

Following a huge victory over Burnley at Elland Road last time out, attention quickly turns to one of the greatest days in the English calendar as Leeds make their first trip in consecutive weekends to face West Ham United, firstly in the FA Cup third round.

Marcelo Bielsa has yet to win an FA Cup tie and I am hoping that this statistic can change on Sunday lunchtime.

It will be interesting to see what the line up is as, in previous seasons, changes have been made in England’s premier cup competition.

We could possibly see the likes of Lewis Bate make his debut for the club and super sub Joe Gelhardt will be pushing for a start following his impressive cameo against the Clarets.

DECISIONS:

Others that may feature are the likes of Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood and maybe the return of Patrick Bamford.

With no replays in the third and fourth rounds I am predicting a classic cup tie with Leeds to go through on penalties!

Prediction: West Ham 2 Leeds United 2 (Leeds through on pens).

DAVID WATKINS

West Ham United manager David Moyes, left, and midfielder Mark Noble .

Two trips to West Ham in two weeks and we all know which one is the more important – not the FA Cup game this weekend!

It is a long time though since we had the excitement of a cup run and with a full week between this game and the last and another week until the league game, surely this is as good a time as any to play our strongest available XI.

If nothing else it would be a useful rehearsal for that all-important league encounter on the 16th.

West Ham seem to have regained their form of earlier this season with two decent away wins at Watford and Crystal Palace in their last two outings but they had lost their way before that with consecutive defeats to Southampton, Spurs and Arsenal.

Make no mistake, if we are at our best, something like we saw for long spells against Burnley, then a win against another team in claret and blue is well within our reach and wouldn’t that give us some momentum to take into the Premier League game?

Prediction: West Ham United 0 Leeds United 0 (Leeds win on pens).

ANDY RHODES

After such a big win in the league last week, attention now turns to the FA Cup and a third round tie that could go either way depending on the teams each manager chooses to field.

In past cup games, Marcelo Bielsa has fielded a mixture of youth and experience, but under his stewardship Leeds have never progressed beyond the third round.

You would expect from a coach with such a fondness for the game that an FA Cup run will be on his bucket list.

However, there is the argument that Leeds have bigger fish to fry and that the league should take priority.

With United having a thin squad, some players will definitely be rested but Bielsa will put out a team he thinks can win.

Fans will be clamouring for Joe Gelhardt to start the game, while other youngsters will also be given an opportunity.

After the triumph over Burnley in the league, Leeds will surely want to build momentum, but given the league position there has to be a compromise.

Prediction: West Ham United 2 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

As the Whites bask in the afterglow of their great win against Burnley, the prospect of two trips to East London looms on the horizon.

Normally you would be looking for another good result to build momentum but with all the injury and selection problems that Leeds have had to contend with it is hard to become too excited about the outcome of this fixture.

The FA Cup has sadly become a sideshow for all but those who reach the late stages of the competition.

Nobody is expecting either team to field a strong side but Leeds should at least be able to give Patrick Bamford a run out and call on Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts if he is fit to play.

No Leeds fans will be too upset to see a weakened side starting this competition but where we seem to have gone awry in the past is our head coach has chosen to make multiple changes during the game, reducing the encounter to a practice session.

It would definitely be nice to see a more stable approach this time!

Prediction: West Ham United 3 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

On the back of a deserved win over Burnley, Leeds take a break from the pressures of the Premier League at the weekend when they travel to London to take on West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup.

‘Joffy’ Gelhardt, so impressive after coming on will probably lead the line and there may be also places for Lewis Bate, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James, a scorer at the weekend may also get a start.

It’s very hard to second guess the head coach but I see at least a few changes from last Sunday.

Over 9,000 Leeds fans are making the journey and he may be mindful of that when selecting his starting XI. West Ham will more than likely rest a few of their players too as the cup is not high on their list. They see a chance of a top four place after some great results against Liverpool and Chelsea at the London Stadium.

All we can hope for is a good game that will be settled on the day as no replays will happen in the third and fourth round. If it’s a draw, the tie will be decided by penalties.