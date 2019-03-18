YEP Jury: Dominant Leeds United pay price for failing to get any shots on target

Our fans’ panel look back at Leeds United’s 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Sheffield United.

DAVID WATKINS

Pablo Hernandez, Pontus Jansson and Gjanni Alioski show their frustration at full time.

I had a feeling this was going to be tight with few or even no goals – Sheffield United came to Elland Road on the back of six consecutive clean sheets and we had three behind us. In the end it was not to be and our one defensive mistake was punished clinically with the only shot on target in the whole match.

And thereby hangs a tale; Leeds amassed 17 attempts but failed to hit the target with any – a malaise we have struggled with all season.

Even at Reading, the 3-0 half-time scoreline should have become six or seven had we been as clinical as Marcelo Bielsa says we ought to be. It’s a shame, because the rest of our play was as dominant as ever.

Leeds had 70 per cent of the ball, so Chris Wilder was right to describe his side’s win as a bit of a “smash and grab”.

Jack O'Connell and Patrick Bamford challenge for a high ball.'Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It’s gone now and we must regroup and ensure we are ready to go again when Millwall come to town in a fortnight – that now becomes the biggest game of our season… until the one after that at St Andrews... and then the six more after that!

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

SHAUN SMITH

I couldn’t tell you which minute of the game it was when I knew it wasn’t our day. I think it was when Tyler Roberts hit the post.

Too many times my hands had gone to the back of my neck, my forearms cradling my head in anguished disbelief, to expect anything but disappointment. This should have been a pasting. So dominant were Leeds United it was surely inevitable a goal would come but then, gradually, cruelly, the realisation that it inevitably wasn’t.

There was only one team in it. I assumed that the wind was hampering Sheffield United from playing anything like a promotion challenger. The break came, the teams swapped ends and still the Blades did nothing – apart from break, and ... break hearts.

Their fans sang at the end, their players pumped fists but surely, the only thing that was decided on Saturday was that Leeds are a far better side.

Marcelo Bielsa says that football is a such a popular game because often the best team doesn’t win. I can see in Leeds a side capable of winning all of their final games. I saw nothing in the visitors that suggested they can win theirs. But they are a point ahead of us.

When the better team wins, you take it on the chin and pay credit where it’s due. The better team did not win. That isn’t sour grapes. That is a fact and one Leeds fans should bear in mind over the next few weeks.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

ANDY RHODES

Well well well. It was always going to be a difficult game with a lot riding on it, but that result still hurts.

Leeds coped with the pressure of the fixture well, they dominated the first half and continued to play their usual possession-based game in the second. The slightest of errors from Liam Cooper, who has been one of Leeds’ most consistent players all season, turned the game and the promotion race in Sheffield United’s favour.

However, the Whites won’t look at just that moment when analysing the game. Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison both missed first-half chances while Tyler Roberts struck a post in the second.

Marcelo Bielsa has been critical of Leeds’ shot conversion all season, and he as much as anyone will know that now isn’t the time to be missing chances.

There’s still eight games to go, a lot of points to play for and all three sides at the top have tough games to come.

The Championship always has more twists and turns in store.

Man of the match: Pablo Hernandez.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds unbeaten run was ended on Saturday by Sheffield United, the 1-0 win took the visitors into second place in the Championship. Norwich continued their way to the Premiership with a 2-1 win away at Rotherham United, they are now five points ahead of Leeds with only eight games to play.

Some games your luck is out and this was one of them. Leeds totally dominated the first period and fans will still wonder why Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts and Gjanni Alioski passed up excellent opportunities to give Leeds a well deserved half-time lead, they didn’t and as a result Sheffield United grew in confidence despite Leeds having the lion’s share of possession.

United continued to dominate proceedings but did not test Dean Henderson in the Sheffield goal. Tyler Roberts had an excellent chance to give Leeds the lead but his superb shot crashed against a post and bounced to safety.

Billy Sharp was then involved with an incident with Pontus Jansson which left the centre-half poleaxed on the floor, it seemed that the striker had led with his arm catching the defender and Jansson received treatment after which left him limping.

Games are won and lost by sometimes by the narrowest of margins, a lofted ball from the visitors looked safe enough but Cooper misjudged the bounce and Sharp was away, he passed to Chris Basham who beat Kiko Casilla from just outside the penalty area.

Leeds introduced Stuart Dallas and Jack Clarke in an effort to get back level, Leeds had used all their substitutes and sent their Swedish centre-half up front and with one of his first touches he hit the ball wide when Clarke found him inside the six-yard box

The last drama saw Cooper misjudge another high ball, Sharp sprinted away and was brought to the floor by the onrushing Casilla. It looked as though there was at least one covering defender but the referee sent off the Spaniard for being the last man. Pontus Jansson went in goal as Leeds saw out the remaining minutes with only ten men.

The Leeds contingent in the massive 37,077 crowd will have gone home very wet and disappointed but there are a few more twists and turns in this Championship story before the end of the season.

What is important is how Leeds react after the international break, eight more finals, maybe more are to come. Buckle up!

Man of the match: Pablo Hernandez, provided enough ‘bullets’ but nobody could pull the trigger.

MIKE GILL

A dominant display by the Whites was to end in disappointment.

Sheffield United stole all three points at Elland Road after a 71st-minute goal from Chris Basham. Billy Sharp had put him through after giving Liam Cooper the slip.

This was totally against the run of play. The Whites had 70 per cent of possession but no matter what they did, they could not put the ball in the net.

The Blades goal was under siege after multiple chances went begging especially in the first half.

The game at Bramall Lane earlier in the season was much tighter and Leeds managed to pounce on a mistake and nick it.

This time around, Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts could have had two goals each had they taken their chances. Close to the end Kiko Casilla was sent off after bringing Sharp down.

Pontus Jansson had to take the gloves as all substitutes had been used.

So eight games left and still all to play for. If only......

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

MATTHEW EVANS

Another midday blow up on live TV as Saturday lunchtime saw just about the most Leeds United way to give up the initiative in a promotion challenge.

Waves of expectation around the ground before the game, comfortably the better team in the first 45 minutes and only fine margins keeping the score level at the half-time break.

An hour later and Kiko Casilla has been sent off, Sheffield United have won with the game’s only shot on target and Pontus Jansson is limping off the field in a goalkeeper’s shirt and gloves.

One point behind the automatic places at this stage is not fatal and a big eight games now follows for all of the promotion challengers. If there is a positive to be taken from Saturday it’s how much better than Sheffield United we looked overall and any neutral would surely have to back Leeds to claim more points before the end of the season.

Man of the match: Pablo Hernandez.