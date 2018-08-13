YEP Jury: Bielsa’s rejuvenated Whites teach Lampard’s Rams a tough lesson

Our YEP Jury look back on Leeds United’s impressive 4-1 victory at Derby County.

DAVID WATKINS

I don’t know how many games it is going to take for me to be confident that we really are a quality outfit this season, but at the moment the team is making my predictions look woefully pessimistic!

Once again Leeds came out and totally dominated another side we all thought was amongst the best in class, and we did it on their patch too. We had more ball, more shots, more on target and more corners and reduced Derby to a very sorry looking side indeed.

There was just one spell of nine minutes after Tom Lawrence fired a free-kick past Bailey Peacock-Farrell when we all thought that maybe this was when reality would finally take hold and we’d be in for a tough game. But once Kemar Roofe soared into the air to plant a perfect header past Carson it was all Leeds for the remaining 70 minutes and the goals just kept coming!

We started well last season, but scraping past Bolton and drawing with Preston comes nowhere near to the two towering displays we’ve put together against Stoke and Derby.

It’s hard not to dream at the moment!

Man of the match: Kemar Roofe

MATTHEW EVANS

Well, well, well. Years of misery at Pride Park just evaporated as United swept Derby aside with relative ease.

It’s very unsporting but seeing Derby fans with miserable faces for a change was a new experience I’d be very keen to repeat.

The same side that beat Stoke City so convincingly made easy work of a Derby side that never really got in the game. United played with a fearless swagger that generated four goals that could easily have been five, six or more.

Choosing a stand out performer in the new, snazzy Leeds away kit is a difficult task.

Our ‘friends’ at Sky TV have deprived Kemar Roofe of the post match celebrations two games in a row and, while his performance was excellent and two goals is never to be sniffed at, it was Samuel Saiz at the centre of this victory.

On to the Carabao Cup tomorrow night and a visit from Bolton who are surely not looking forward to a trip to Elland Road.

Man of the match: Samuel Saiz.

KEITH INGHAM

Eighties cult band Simple Minds played in the Millennium Square on Saturday night and one of their biggest hits is ‘Alive and Kicking’ and Leeds’ season definitely is after the 4-1 hammering of Derby County.

A dominant first half was rewarded by goals by Mateusz Klitch and Kemar Roofe, both scoring their second goals of the season. The reply from Derby will be one that Bailey Peacock-Farrell might not want to look at again, but he’s a young keeper learning his trade and didn’t have much to do thanks to the barrier that Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas put in front of him.

The midfield again worked so hard with Klitch, Kalvin Phillips, Samuel Saiz, Gjanni Alioski and Pablo Hernandez like an army of worker bees buzzing around their opponents’ legs. The desire to win nearly every ball made me so happy, this team wants to win and puts their bodies on the line to do so.

In the second half, Leeds put another two goals past the hapless Scott Carson. It’s a very long time since I’ve seen anything like this by a Leeds team.

Well played lads, another well fancied team unceremoniously beaten by a rampant Leeds United team. I’m expecting a few changes for the game with Bolton in the cup tomorrow with the likes of debutant Jamie Shackleton given some game time along with Jamal Blackman, Lewis Baker, Pontus Jansson and Patrick Bamford.

You have to wonder what this squad could do with a couple more additions within in it in key areas. The fact they are playing so well might just attract one or two Premier League players that might not have given Leeds a second glance but now might want to come and join the ‘Bielsa revolution’.

Man of the match: Every one of the players.

ANDY RHODES

It’s almost unbelievable how the right change of managers can make the same group of players unrecognisable from their former selves.

It’s no fluke that Leeds have turned over two of the early favourites for promotion, scoring seven times in the process, and once again, Kemar Roofe was central to the victory.

We’ve always known that Roofe had the quality after his 26 goals for Oxford in 2015/16, but at times at Leeds he hasn’t managed to show it.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, however, he appears rejuvenated, showing the guile, skill and confidence every good striker needs. His two goals on Saturday will do him a world of good, while another for Mateusz Klich won’t do him any harm.

His clever passing and Samuel Saiz’s mazy runs created chaos Frank Lampard was used to causing as a player, but it seems he is still to learn how to stop it as a manager.

They say you learn more in defeat than victory, but the Championship is quickly learning that Leeds can play.

Man of the match: Kemar Roofe.

MIKE GILL

Once again Marcelo Bielsa’s men have humiliated one of the most fancied teams in the Championship. Last season’s strugglers have been transformed into a cohesive attacking force. Many trials lay ahead and Leeds must keep their feet on the ground but what a start!

Samuel Saiz fizzed and popped all over the pitch. Mateusz Klich was composed and took the opening goal well. Gjanni Alioski teased and tormented the Derby defence and scored one himself.

Roofe improved on last week’s performance by adding a couple of goals.

The only time Derby looked like credible opposition was when they made it 1-1 with a fine free-kick from Tom Lawrence. Bailey Peacock-Farrell seemed to be well positioned but failed to get in the way of it. Maybe he was unsighted.

This was a great team performance and it will be very interesting to see which players Marcelo Bielsa selects for the Carabao Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Like everything with our new boss it will be impossible to predict.

Man of the match: Kemar Roofe.

SHAUN SMITH

There was a point towards the end of last season when Kemar Roofe looked like a man who might benefit from a move away from Leeds United.

A square peg in a round hole said some. Most were less kind. He was simply not good enough, they said. After two games he is emerging as the high energy frontman others still, knew was in there. Behind him are teammates who were likewise branded ‘not good enough’ – all of whom, it transpires, clearly are.

There is a general fret over the shortage of centre backs – we are one short, yet the shortest of all, Gaetano Berardi, has done nothing to merit dropping.

Kalvin Phillips, another chronic scapegoat, bossed a midfield against the illustrious Frank Lampard County and the oft berated Liam Cooper was at the right end of most of the sporadic efforts cobbled together by the Midlands side.

Mateusz Klich clicked. Samuel Saiz mattered. Luke Ayling and Barry Douglas cruised. The enigmatic Marcelo Bielsa is shaping a compelling side where the sum is greater than its parts.

People worry that the flame will burn too brightly and too quickly but with the game won with margins to spare it will be Frank Lampard’s Derby who will be feeling weary. We begin to believe. We know it is not easy.

Man of the match: Kemar Roofe.