YEP Jury: Alarms bells ringing after Leeds United’s worrying display at Everton

DAVID WATKINS

It’s enough to make you swear isn’t it? Once again this was a game that we ought to have won, needed to win really, and yet we were never in it!

The contrast with Wednesday night at Villa Park was stark and most people will have been taken by surprise at the ease with which we surrendered this game. Certainly the YEP Jury was surprised as yet again we all predicted a Leeds win. We need to stop doing that clearly!

Tyler Roberts and Everton's Mason Mason Holgate challenge for the ball. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Everton amassed 21 goal attempts of which 10 hit the target including one that Illan Meslier somehow put over the bar when the Everton fans were already shouting “goal!”, that would have meant a 4-0 defeat not a 3-0 one. But Leeds managed not a single shot on target from a measly seven attempts, and that despite Leeds having 58 per cent of the ball!

We simply were not at the races and looked weak all over the pitch.

Just as in the Newcastle game we have come up short; the manner of this mauling though was totally different to the unlucky defeat to the Toon. This was not good enough.

Man of the match: Meslier, solely for that miracle save.

Marcelo Bielsa shows his frustration from the sidelines at Goodison Park. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

KEITH INGHAM

After the fabulous performance in midweek Leeds came down with a bump as they were outplayed and outthought by an Everton team who hadn’t won at home since December 6 last year.

It was a disastrous first half with Everton dominating the game, especially in midfield. Seamus Coleman got the first goal with a header and Michael Keane doubling the lead 13 minutes later. For Leeds, Rodrigo hit the bar with two efforts but without doubt it was a half to forget for Bielsa’s men as they were made to look second best by Everton.

The second half started with Raphinha being replaced by Tyler Roberts. Yes you’ve heard that right and Adam Forshaw came on for Mat Klich as Bielsa saw something we obviously didn’t.

Illan Meslier makes a save at Goodison Park. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Anthony Gordon deflected in the third with just over 10 minutes to play and Illan Meslier made a fantastic save to deny Everton’s substitute Salomon Rondon in injury time which would have made the smile on Lampard’s face even wider.

A horrible, disjointed performance by Leeds and I for one hope for better when the team from over the hill come calling next Sunday.

Another poor performance like this one might just see the fans turn on Bielsa and co.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

ANDY RHODES

Well, what can you say about that? There’s no doubting it, that was a worrying performance.

From minute one Everton we’re firmly in control.

Marcelo Bielsa was hit with an opening assault reminiscent of those we saw in our Championship title-winning days. It is strange, then, that he was unable to find a workaround.

Everton we’re so effective that Raphinha was hauled off at half-time and Leeds didn’t have a shot on target in the whole game. The Toffees had 10 of their own.

It was one way traffic but Leeds will have to find ways of scraping results together when they are up against it, like the teams below them have started to do.

Really this was just an off day, but United can’t afford too many more.

The games are running out and with a nightmare run to come, the wider picture could look a whole lot bleaker in a few weeks’ time.

Next up are Manchester United at Elland Road next Sunday.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

ANDREW DALTON

After the exhilarating performance away at Aston Villa, it was back down to earth with a bump at Goodison Park following a 3-0 defeat, that keeps Leeds looking over their shoulders ahead of the last 15 fixtures of the season starting with Manchester United at home next weekend.

More about that next week though! You could tell it wasn’t going to be our day once the versatile Stuart Dallas went off after just nine minutes to be replaced by Leo Hjelde.

Moments later, Everton took the lead through their captain Seamus Coleman and Leeds were chasing the game from thereon in.

Michael Keane made it two from a corner, before Rodrigo, Leeds’ best player on the day, hit the crossbar twice. Leeds brought on Forshaw and Roberts for Klich and Raphinha, but it was Everton who made the game safe when Richarlison’s shot was deflected in by Gordon, 14 minutes from time.

Leeds now have to turn their focus to Manchester United on Sunday before a daunting trip to Anfield the following Wednesday.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

MIKE GILL

Mildly disappointed with a draw but bursting with pride after the fightback at Villa, we faced the trip to Goodison Park with lots of confidence.

As it turned out, the contrast in the two performances could not be more marked. The fact is that against Everton, United did not even get off the starting blocks.

If you weren’t at the match, you could convince yourself that the Whites were unlucky in the first half. Rodrigo rattled the woodwork twice but the truth of the matter is that Leeds were lucky to go in at half-time only two goals down. The problems were compounded as Stuart Dallas picked up an early injury. He was replaced by Leo Hjelde.

Seamus Coleman chose the occasion to score his first goal in 79 appearances after 10 minutes.

Thirteen minutes later Michael Keane made it 2-0.

Raphinha and Mateusz Klich were replaced by Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw at the break and United looked brighter for a short spell but they soon faded.

Talented youngster Anthony Gordon killed the Whites off on 78 minutes and that was that.

Man of the match: Leo Hjelde.