SURPRISED: Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz who was sacked as Hornets boss on Sunday morning. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Newly-promoted Watford began Saturday's Premier League clash at Elland Road sat in 12th place having amassed seven points from their first six games, including victories at Norwich City and at home to Aston Villa.

But Marcelo Bielsa's Whites dominated the contest against the Hornets and bagged a 1-0 victory through Diego Llorente's strike in the 18th minute which condemned Watford to a fourth defeat of the new campaign.

Now 15th, the Hornets are still four points above the drop zone and one point above fifth-bottom Leeds but Munoz was sacked on Sunday morning.

Watford's board said they felt that recent performances 'strongly indicated a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.'

The Hornets have since appointed Claudio Ranieri as the club's new head coach and Munoz said he wished the new boss well but also voiced his dismay at his dismissal.

"It was a surprise," Munoz told the Watford Observer.

"We came from winning, drawing and then losing against Leeds.

"It wasn't like we had five or six weeks without winning, or that the team is a disaster and they put four past us. I did not expect it.

"I have a very good relationship with them (the owners). There are things that you cannot debate. 'We are going to go in a negative trend.'

"I had to accept it and I accepted it."

Munoz added: "I'm not surprised because things are usually done like this with coaches.

"I wish them all the best, it is not a question of Xisco or Claudio Ranieri being there now, I want them to win and achieve their goals.

"I have not been selfish at any time and I will not be now. I wish Claudio all the luck."

