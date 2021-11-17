World Cup qualifying play-offs explained with Leeds United stars and Gjanni Alioski on possible collision course
Some of Leeds United's internationals are on a possible collision course in the UEFA European World Cup qualifying play-offs - with Gjanni Alioski in the mix too.
Twelve teams have qualified for March's play-offs which will be divided into three paths, involving a one-legged semi-final and final.
The winners of each path will seal a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, only three spots on offer from the 12 teams that have qualified for the play-offs.
Two of United's players have helped their nations qualify for March's play-off as seeded teams in captain Liam Cooper with Scotland and Dan James with Wales.
Mateusz Klich has also helped Poland qualify for the play-offs but in pot two as an unseeded team along with former Whites ace Gjanni Alioski with North Macedonia.
Poland and North Macedonia are among the possible opponents for Scotland and Wales who could also face Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey or Ukraine in the one-legged semi-final in which seeded teams have home advantage.
European champions Italy, Portugal, Russia and Sweden are the other sides who are in the seeded pot and therefore among the possible opponents if Scotland or Wales get to the play-off final.
Both the semi-finals and final will take place at the end of the March, the semi-finals on Thursday, March 24 and the finals on Tuesday, March 29.
The draw to find out the three play-offs paths will take place in Zurich at 4pm on Friday, November 26.
The semi-final winners that will host each final will be decided by a separate draw.
Seeded teams
Italy
Portugal
Russia
Scotland
Sweden
Wales
Unseeded teams
Austria
Czech Republic
North Macedonia
Poland
Turkey
Ukraine
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/yorkshire-evening-post-launch-leeds-united-only-digital-subscription-ahead-premier-league-campaign-2967964
A message from the Editor:
Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.
We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/why-yorkshire-evening-post-needs-your-support-laura-collins-yep-editor-2913382
Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.
With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Click here to subscribe.
For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.
Thank you Laura Collins