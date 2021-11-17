Twelve teams have qualified for March's play-offs which will be divided into three paths, involving a one-legged semi-final and final.

The winners of each path will seal a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, only three spots on offer from the 12 teams that have qualified for the play-offs.

Two of United's players have helped their nations qualify for March's play-off as seeded teams in captain Liam Cooper with Scotland and Dan James with Wales.

SEEDED: Leeds United winger Dan James hugs Wales boss Rob Page after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to Belgium which ensured the Dragons are in pot one and with home advantage in the World Cup qualifying play-offs. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Mateusz Klich has also helped Poland qualify for the play-offs but in pot two as an unseeded team along with former Whites ace Gjanni Alioski with North Macedonia.

Poland and North Macedonia are among the possible opponents for Scotland and Wales who could also face Austria, Czech Republic, Turkey or Ukraine in the one-legged semi-final in which seeded teams have home advantage.

European champions Italy, Portugal, Russia and Sweden are the other sides who are in the seeded pot and therefore among the possible opponents if Scotland or Wales get to the play-off final.

Both the semi-finals and final will take place at the end of the March, the semi-finals on Thursday, March 24 and the finals on Tuesday, March 29.

The draw to find out the three play-offs paths will take place in Zurich at 4pm on Friday, November 26.

The semi-final winners that will host each final will be decided by a separate draw.

Seeded teams

Italy

Portugal

Russia

Scotland

Sweden

Wales

Unseeded teams

Austria

Czech Republic

North Macedonia

Poland

Turkey

Ukraine

