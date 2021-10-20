Wolves star back in training ahead of Leeds United visit having missed side's third-straight win at Aston Villa

Summer recruit Francisco Trincao has started six of the Molineux outfit's Premier League games so far this season but the Barcelona loanee forward was forced to miss last weekend's 3-2 victory at Aston Villa having tested positive for coronavirus.

The 21-year-old winger tested positive whist on duty with Portugal during the international break and was forced to leave the squad, requiring to quarantine for ten days.

The forward has since been training at home but Wolves have now announced that the Portugal international is back in training with the rest of the squad ahead of the weekend trip to West Yorkshire.

Wolves have three long-term absentees through injury in Pedro Neto (patella fracture), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Jonny (knee).

Wolves have won their last three games and sit tenth in the table.

BACK IN TRAINING: Wolves forward Franciso Trincao, who is on loan from Barcelona. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images.

