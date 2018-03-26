Wolves defender hits out at 'pathetic' criticism amid Leeds complaints

Wolves right-back Matt Doherty has said teams complaining about the club's transfer policy should have "other things to worry about."

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has been vocal in his complaints over the Molineux club's transfer policy.

United’s owner published a series of tweets at the end of Leeds’ 3-0 defeat to Wolves at Elland Road last month, claiming the club’s link-up with super agent Jorge Mendes was “not legal or fair”.

Mendes, one of Europe’s most powerful agents, has several clients on the books at Wolves, including boss Nuno, and the club’s Chinese owner, Fosun International, owns a stake in his agency Gestifute.

The influx of players during Fosun’s time in charge has driven Wolves to the top of the Championship but a number of rival clubs, including Leeds, Derby County and Aston Villa, have voiced concerns to the EFL about the way in which the transfers and players’ wages are being financed.

Wolves defender Doherty though has hit out at teams criticising the club believing they should concentrate on themselves before pointing the finger elsewhere.

“We know what the deal is, we know there is nothing going on,’ he told the Birmingham Mail.

“Some of the stuff they’re complaining about is pathetic really. Even Neil Warnock (Cardiff City manager) came out and backed us up, and he would be one you’d think would be firmly on top of it!

“They’re trying anything to get some points off us. But we’ve done our talking on the pitch - we’re 13 points clear of third. The clubs talking are those behind us who are slipping up, they should have other things to worry about.

“Without being cocky, we’ve just been the best team in the league."