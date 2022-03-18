Wolves 2 Leeds United 3 live: Reaction after stunning comeback despite injuries at Molineux
Leeds United face Wolves in their latest Premier League assignment under the lights at Molineux tonight, and you can follow everything that happens here.
The fifth-bottom Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.
Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce tonight having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.
Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.
We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction from Molineux at our live blog below.
The game is being screened live on Sky Sports.
WHAT A GAME.
That has to be the best one yet. You couldn’t write it. Incredible scenes at Molineux.
FULL TIME
James in the corner
90 + 9: Wins a free kick, Harison stellar work too
That might be it
90 + 8: Ball behind for a goal kick
Wolves attacking
Leeds free kick
90 + 6: Almost there.
WHAT A SAVE KLAESSON
90 + 5: Incredible save to tip a Trincao strike over. Leeds clear the corner
Benches squaring up
90 + 5: This game is crazy.
INCREDIBLE!!!!
AYLING MAKES IT 2-3!!!!! Clinical finish to a scramble in the box.