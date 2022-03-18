Wolves 2 Leeds United 3 live: Reaction after stunning comeback despite injuries at Molineux

Leeds United face Wolves in their latest Premier League assignment under the lights at Molineux tonight, and you can follow everything that happens here.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:14 pm

The fifth-bottom Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce tonight having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.

Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: As Leeds United take on Wolves at Molineux, above. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction from Molineux at our live blog below.

The game is being screened live on Sky Sports.

Wolves 2 Leeds United 3: Reaction after unbelievable clash at Molineux

Last updated: Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:10

  • 8pm kick-off at Molineux
  • Leeds fifth-bottom, four points clear of drop zone
  • Second-bottom Burnley five points behind Leeds with two games in hand
  • Wolves eighth and would go sixth with a victory
Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:10

WHAT A GAME.

That has to be the best one yet. You couldn’t write it. Incredible scenes at Molineux.

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:05

FULL TIME

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:05

James in the corner

90 + 9: Wins a free kick, Harison stellar work too

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:04

That might be it

90 + 8: Ball behind for a goal kick

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:03

Wolves attacking

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:02

Leeds free kick

90 + 6: Almost there.

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:02

WHAT A SAVE KLAESSON

90 + 5: Incredible save to tip a Trincao strike over. Leeds clear the corner

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:01

Benches squaring up

90 + 5: This game is crazy.

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 22:00

INCREDIBLE!!!!

AYLING MAKES IT 2-3!!!!! Clinical finish to a scramble in the box.

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:57

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
WolvesMolineuxPremier LeagueKenny McLean