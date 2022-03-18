Wolves 2 Leeds United 2 live: Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Mateusz Klich, Illan Meslier all off injured

Leeds United face Wolves in their latest Premier League assignment under the lights at Molineux tonight, and you can follow everything that happens here.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 18th March 2022, 9:37 pm

The fifth-bottom Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce tonight having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.

Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction from Molineux at our live blog below.

The game is being screened live on Sky Sports.

Wolves 2 Leeds United 2 live

Last updated: Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:44

  • 8pm kick-off at Molineux
  • Leeds fifth-bottom, four points clear of drop zone
  • Second-bottom Burnley five points behind Leeds with two games in hand
  • Wolves eighth and would go sixth with a victory
Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:44

Wolves sub

77: Podence off for Hwang Hee-Chan

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:41

Cresswell flattens Ait-Nouri

75: Booked. Klaesson then punches clear the free kick

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:39

Dallas soldiering on

74: A huge header to clear

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:37

Leeds looking likely for a third here

71: Ayling in down the right after fine skill but cross flies through the box, Forshaw then storms into the box but Wolves clear

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:35

Brilliant finish

68: By Rodrigo, one touch to latch on to Greenwood’s flick and net from a tight angle after James has hit the bar. Dallas now injured after a cruncher on his knee from Moutinho.

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:32

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

It’s 2-2!!!!!!

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:31

A glimmer of light for Leeds

65: Lovely ball by Koch over the top plays in Ayling, first strike hits the post, second cleared off the line, Harrison gets there first to fire home

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:29

GOAL LEEDS

JACK HARRISON

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:29

A first save for Klaesson

63: Wolves work an opening for Trincao on the edge of the box but his curling shot is well held

Friday, 18 March, 2022, 21:24

More drama

58: Pitch invader trying to get into the Wolves goal or on to the post. Security turfing him out quickly

