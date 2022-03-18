Wolves 0 Leeds United 0 live: Confirmed team news with Raphinha out, TV details, score updates

The fifth-bottom Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce tonight having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.

Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: As Leeds United take on Wolves at Molineux, above. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction from Molineux at our live blog below.