Wolves 0 Leeds United 0 live: Confirmed team news with Raphinha out, TV details, score updates
Leeds United face Wolves in their latest Premier League assignment under the lights at Molineux tonight, and you can follow everything that happens here.
The fifth-bottom Whites will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.
Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce tonight having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.
Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.
We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates, analysis and reaction from Molineux at our live blog below.
The game is being screened live on Sky Sports.
Last updated: Friday, 18 March, 2022, 20:03
- 8pm kick-off at Molineux
- Leeds fifth-bottom, four points clear of drop zone
- Second-bottom Burnley five points behind Leeds with two games in hand
- Wolves eighth and would go sixth with a victory
Chance Leeds
3: Good pressing and Wolves lose the ball, James has go from 25 yards out but fires over
Sore one
2: For Bamford, challenged by Boly, but he’s okay
UNDERWAY
1: Leeds straight on the attack, Harrison cross from the left gathers by Sa
Leeds to kick us off
James on the right, Harrison on the left
Here we go
Players out to light shows and flamethrowers and all sorts. The Leeds end in terrific voice already.
Warm ups done
Ready now for the light show
Warm ups underway
Team news in full from Molineux
Wolves team
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Koch, Cooper, Cresswell, Kenneh, Phillips, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood.