Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United live: Harrison and Ayling score, goal updates from Molineux
Leeds United visit Wolves this weekend as they look to pick up a valuable three points away from home for only the second time this season
Leeds’ only previous away win in the Premier League this campaign was the late smash-and-grab against Liverpool back in October. The Whites have only taken six points on the road since the beginning of the season and have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League away fixtures.
The outlook is bleak as the hordes of Leeds supporters march upon Molineux this weekend but under Javi Gracia there is renewed hope that pragmatism, balance and a cool head can deliver the wins necessary to secure survival.
Tyler Adams misses out today with a hamstring injury, the severity of which is still to be determined as the USMNT captain visits a specialist, while Patrick Bamford is set to start with Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra – both returning from months on the sidelines – are available, most likely waiting in the wings.
Wolves’ home form of late has been patchy, winning three of their last five, but losing the other two by a goal to nil.
Build-up, team news, match analysis, live minute-by-minute coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Wolves 2-4 Leeds United LIVE
Free-kick Wolves inside the D. Summerville with a high elbow on Moutinho. Yellow for Meslier. I couldn't tell you what he did, I only have one set of eyes.