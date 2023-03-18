News you can trust since 1890
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT

Leeds’ only previous away win in the Premier League this campaign was the late smash-and-grab against Liverpool back in October. The Whites have only taken six points on the road since the beginning of the season and have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League away fixtures.

The outlook is bleak as the hordes of Leeds supporters march upon Molineux this weekend but under Javi Gracia there is renewed hope that pragmatism, balance and a cool head can deliver the wins necessary to secure survival.

Tyler Adams misses out today with a hamstring injury, the severity of which is still to be determined as the USMNT captain visits a specialist, while Patrick Bamford is set to start with Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra – both returning from months on the sidelines – are available, most likely waiting in the wings.

Leeds visit Wolves a year to the day since their 3-2 comeback victory against the same opposition, at the same ground (Pic: Getty)
Wolves’ home form of late has been patchy, winning three of their last five, but losing the other two by a goal to nil.

Build-up, team news, match analysis, live minute-by-minute coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Wolves 2-4 Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates

IT’S OVER. LEEDS WIN.

Free-kick

Free-kick Wolves inside the D. Summerville with a high elbow on Moutinho. Yellow for Meslier. I couldn't tell you what he did, I only have one set of eyes.

RED CARD

GOAL GIVEN

VAR

VAR for a foul in the build-up

GOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL 4-2

Take your time

SEVEN

Yellow

RED CARD

