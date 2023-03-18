Leeds’ only previous away win in the Premier League this campaign was the late smash-and-grab against Liverpool back in October. The Whites have only taken six points on the road since the beginning of the season and have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League away fixtures.

The outlook is bleak as the hordes of Leeds supporters march upon Molineux this weekend but under Javi Gracia there is renewed hope that pragmatism, balance and a cool head can deliver the wins necessary to secure survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Adams misses out today with a hamstring injury, the severity of which is still to be determined as the USMNT captain visits a specialist, while Patrick Bamford is set to start with Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra – both returning from months on the sidelines – are available, most likely waiting in the wings.

Leeds visit Wolves a year to the day since their 3-2 comeback victory against the same opposition, at the same ground (Pic: Getty)

Wolves’ home form of late has been patchy, winning three of their last five, but losing the other two by a goal to nil.