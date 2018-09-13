WIN tickets to see Leeds United v Birmingham City courtesy of Carabao

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to give four lucky Leeds fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Leeds United v Birmingham City on Saturday, September 22.

Currently in the second year of its partnership with the EFL, which includes the title sponsorship of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is proud to support all 72 English Football League clubs for the 2018/19 season.

Carabao is not like other energy drinks. It was invented in Thailand by a rock star called Aed Carabao. Aed Carabao then named both his band and his new energy drink after a buffalo in South East Asia, called a Carabao, admired for its physical power, stamina and unbreakable spirit. The product offers a premium, great tasting energy boost, designed to give hard working men and women a boost of energy.

The energy drink is available in five flavours, Original, Original Sugar Free, Green Apple, Green Apple Sugar Free and Mandarin Orange.

Carabao is currently stocked in Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s, Co-op, WHSmith Travel, Booker, BP, Spar, Roadchef and Greene King. For your chance to win a pair of tickets, answer the following question:

Who is the current manager of Birmingham City?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering Birmingham ticket comp as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to: Birmingham Ticket comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 10am on Monday. The winners will be the first four correct entries drawn at random after the closing date.

Normal YEP competition rules and regulations apply, a copy of which is available from our promotions and publicity department.