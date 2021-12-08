Marcelo Bielsa's Whites sit 15th in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge, six points above the drop zone although third-bottom Burnley have a game in hand.

Leeds amassed five points from last week's three games away at Brighton followed by home clashes against Crystal Palace and Brentford but injuries are threatening to once again stack up for the Whites.

Ahead of an ultra-tough run of games, this is where the Whites are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation, highest to lowest, starting with who is envisaged to win the league.

Leeds visit Chelsea on Saturday and are away at Manchester City next Tuesday night. Arsenal will then visit Elland Road the following Saturday and a trip to Liverpool awaits on Boxing Day.

Aston Villa at home is next followed by Burnley away on January 2.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 9-13 (favourites).

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Odds for the title: 31-10 (second favourites).

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Odds for the title: 29-5 (third favourites).

4. 4th - Manchester United Odds for relegation: 1000-1. Odds for the title: 100-1.