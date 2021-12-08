BEES BATTLE: Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa on the touchline as Leeds United pick up their 16th point of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Brentford at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Will Leeds United survive the drop? Predicted finishing position following fresh injuries ahead of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool tests

Leeds United are approaching a run of Premier League games against the best teams in the division, fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in store over the next few weeks.

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 8th December 2021

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites sit 15th in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge, six points above the drop zone although third-bottom Burnley have a game in hand.

Leeds amassed five points from last week's three games away at Brighton followed by home clashes against Crystal Palace and Brentford but injuries are threatening to once again stack up for the Whites.

Ahead of an ultra-tough run of games, this is where the Whites are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for relegation, highest to lowest, starting with who is envisaged to win the league.

Leeds visit Chelsea on Saturday and are away at Manchester City next Tuesday night. Arsenal will then visit Elland Road the following Saturday and a trip to Liverpool awaits on Boxing Day.

Aston Villa at home is next followed by Burnley away on January 2.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Odds for the title: 9-13 (favourites).

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Odds for the title: 31-10 (second favourites).

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Odds for the title: 29-5 (third favourites).

4. 4th - Manchester United

Odds for relegation: 1000-1. Odds for the title: 100-1.

