Will any Leeds United players be featured in the Panini World Cup sticker album?

#GotGotNeed - the Official Panini World Cup Sticker Album is back!

But the question in the lips of every Leeds United supporting collector is will any of the Whites squad be featured?

In the running is Pontus Jansson with Sweden, who booked their place at the tournament by knocking out Italy in the play-offs to reach Russia.

And new recruit Yosuke Ideguchi, currently on loan at Cultural Leonesa, could also be featured as part of the Japan squad.

Collectors won’t have long to find out as the album is due out on Thursday. (March 22)

There will be a total of 528 stickers to collect in total.

A starter-pack - which will include an album plus 26 stickers - will be made available to help you kick-start your collection.

The very first Panini Sticker Album was released for the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.