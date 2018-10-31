Wigan buoyed by home comforts ahead of Leeds United visit

Wigan Athletic winger Kai Naismith says his side’s strong form at home will give the Latics confidence of standing their ground against Leeds United in Sunday’s Championship showdown.

Wigan approach the clash against the second-placed Whites sitting 14th following four defeats from their last six games with the Latics felled 4-2 at Bramall Lane on Saturday by new leaders Sheffield United.

That victory saw the Blades depose Leeds at the top after United’s 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest but Leeds remain only two points off the division’s summit meaning a victory at the DW Stadium could yet send the Whites back to the top of the division. Naismith, though, says his men are proud of their record at the DW – with Wigan unbeaten at home following five victories and two draws from their seven games played there.

That record is the joint-best in the division with Sheffield United who have achieved their 17 points at Bramall Lane over one game more.

Fifth-placed West Brom were beaten 1-0 at Wigan earlier this month with Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Hull City and Rotherham United also falling to defeats while both Nottingham Forest and Swansea City had to settle for draws. Naismith said: “We’ve played a lot of the top teams here and got the best home form in the league and it just shows what we’re capable of, especially considering the other teams in this division.

“It’s credit to us, we’ve done well here and we want to try and continue that.

“Leeds have started the season strongly and, rightfully so, they’re up there with the favourites in the division, so we know we’ll be tested.

“But we’ve played top teams like West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at the DW already this season and more than stood our ground.

“I’m excited for the game; obviously there are many games you look forward to in this division but, for me with it being my first season in the division, these are the games I want to be playing in.

“And, hopefully, it’ll be a good game.”