MISSING OUT - Tyler Roberts and Ethan Ampadu are missing Wales' game in Kazan against Belarus through visa issues, while Leeds United new boy Daniel James is in action. Pic: Getty

Roberts is one of three players Rob Page has had to do without for this afternoon's World Cup Qualifying group game in Kazan, Russia, due to visa issues.

The Leeds forward, along with Ethan Ampadu and Brandon Cooper, were unable to get their Russian visas approved in time before the squad travelled to Finland for last Wednesday's friendly.

In what has become a nightmare scenario for Page, Aaron Ramsey and Kieffer Moore are also missing, the pair among a group of seven players to pull out because of injury and Covid-19..

The Belarus game is being played behind closed doors at a neutral venue because teams from the UK and the EU are unable to enter Belarus because of sanctions against their government. Wales attempted to appeal the decision to hold the game in Kazan but UEFA dismissed their complaints.

“We’ve got to pick a bigger squad as we all need visas – just in case there are injuries this weekend," said Page last week. The work that has gone into it is crazy. I have never seen anything like it – the amount of work, forms to fill in, it’s crazy."

James and Wales find themselves 2-1 down at the break in Kazan, despite having gone ahead early on through a Gareth Bale penalty.