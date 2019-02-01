Why these 12 players are key to Leeds United's promotion push Which Leeds United players will be key as we move into the business end of the season? Character, form and mental strength will be needed as the Whites push for promotion: 1. Kiko Casilla THAT save at Rotherham has already helped him earn the respect from the ER faithtful. Hoping his experience will prove the difference as we reach the business end of the season. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Barry Douglas Unquestioned quality and his Premier League experience will be Leeds United's gain over the coming months. We need a few goals from that left foot. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Liam Cooper The skipper has led from the front when he has played this season. More man of the match performances needed. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Pontus Jansson Enjoying a renaissance under Bielsa. All that World Cup and international experience should make a difference as push comes to shove. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3